When the Segal Centre for Performing Arts announced a few months back that long-time Montreal favourite Yinglish (Yiddish/English) comedy duo YidLife Crisis (Jamie Elman and Eli Batalion) would present a hybrid version of their new show Pandemish in January, I was intrigued.
At the time, the less contagious Delta variant was circulating, and the Segal Centre was up and running. In this case the producers had a good plan for the 10 scheduled performances. For those who did not feel comfortable being in the Sylvan Adams Theatre, a digital version of the show was going to be made available over a five-year period. When the Omicron variant placed our COVID lives in rewind and everything was shut down, Pandemish was kept afloat with a pre-recorded performance being made available online.
I accepted a virtual ticket to review the show, not certain how Jamie and Eli would pull this all off. There was no paying public in the audience after all. Well folks, only did they knock this performance out of the park – Segal Centre Artistic and Executive Director Lisa Rubin I believe has a template to use for the future. Not everyone will be running back for live theatre until this pandemic becomes endemic (we should only be so lucky). So, this option offers a huge comfort level.
The recorded version remains available for viewing until Monday, January 31, at 11:59 p.m. Ticket buyers will receive a password-protected link and instructions for the viewing.
I have been writing about the YidLife Crisis duo since they made their debut under this umbrella in 2014 with their web series. It has all become a solid gig, with the boys literally touring the globe.
In Pandemish Jamie and Ellie grill and skewer the cause of our collective grief with their signature thought-provoking shtick and heimish kibitzing. This was to be the only show of the Segal Centre theatre season to be presented with the option to watch in person or online for select performances. That may have to change now.
From the very beginning of this 70-minute performance, viewers get a good vibe. Cleverly, Jamie and Eli start off by impersonating four interesting theatregoers. There is some canned laughter and then comes the show. The Segal Centre had about 25 staff members in the seats and that was indeed enough to add some natural ambiance. It started off with some highlights from the web series and then came Jamie and Eli (or their alter egos Chamie and Leizer) singing and shouting out an endless array of zinger lines related to our collective COVID fatigue.
Jamie/Chamie: “Can I leave my room? Are we live or Zoom?"
There has indeed been a lot of pandemic comedy, but somehow when you hear it from two local guys the delivery is even funnier. “Can you believe just two years ago, Legault was worried about people covering their faces?” Jamie asked rhetorically, showing a picture on the screen of the Premier wearing a mask.
The duo delivered the Ten Plagues of Montreal, from potholes to the death of a hockey team (the Habs) and joked about Snowbirds easily getting Moderna vaccines in Florida at Joe’s Stone Crab Restaurant with a piece of key lime pie.
Jamie noted how he was locked in a COVID hotel near the airport when he arrived here last June from Los Angeles and his parents delivered a “contraband platter of Snowdon Deli sandwiches from under a fence.”
In one of the final acts, Arahova Souvlaki got a nice shout out with scenes of their restaurant and then the duo lives on stage at a table – Chamie eating Greek cuisine and Leizer showing up with latkes.
We are all pretty much home these days. So go to www.segalcentre.org and buy your tickets – only $18 singles and $36 for households. You can call 514.739.7944 for more information
