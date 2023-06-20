It’s time to DANCE! After a successful run of MAMMA MIA! last September, WISTA is extending Prom Season AND Pride Month this year with their upcoming musical production of THE PROM!
Loosely based on the real story of the 2010 Itawamba County Agricultural High School prom controversy THE PROM, delive HJurs a positive message of resilience & allyship through upbeat choreography, cheeky dialogue, glitz, glamour, and satire galore.
Following a failed opening night, four melodramatic Broadway stars are determined to find a “selfless” cause to show audiences that they are not as narcissistic as the theatre critics suggest. As luck would have it, they discover a trending Twitter news article about a high school in small town Indiana whose prom was cancelled by the PTA ater one student requested to bring her girlfriend as her date. On a mission to change the minds of the town, save the prom, and prove the theatre critics wrong, can the Broadway stars succeed at promoting a culture of inclusion and acceptance while learning to share the spotlight?
The show will run for six performances from June 30 to July 8 at the Casgrain Theatre (21275 Chem. Lakeshore, Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue).
