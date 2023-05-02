SiriusXM Canada, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association ® (CCMA), is inviting Canadians to help choose the 2023 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion. The voting phase is now open, featuring eight semi-finalists racing toward the finish line to secure a spot in the finale. Exciting opportunities await the finalists, including a performance spot at the CMA Fest in Nashville, performances at exclusive Canadian events including Montreal's Lasso, and cash prizes.
Last year’s Top of the Country champion, SACHA, seized the spotlight and triumphed over the competition to win the coveted title. “Performing is my calling. I love connecting with audiences and sharing my story through music,” said SACHA. “Winning SiriusXM Top of the Country has changed the trajectory of my career, and I will always cherish the life-changing experience as I continue to share my art with the world.”
This year’s semi-finalists represent the finest country music talent from across Canada. Representing Montreal is Lydia Sutherland, now based out of Nashviille. I interviewed her for The Suburban in March.
The voting phase continues through May10 and is open to all Canadians. Fans can watch exclusive studio sessions of each semi-finalist at topcountry.siriusxm.ca, where votes can be cast daily.
“The voting phase is an exciting time for the competition as it allows music fans from coast to coast to have their say,” said Michelle Mearns, Vice President of Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. “We’re thrilled to see the incredible talent that has made it to this stage of the competition, proving yet again how many gifted musicians Canada has to offer.”
“This year’s Top of the Country semi-finalists are a remarkable group of powerhouse artists, and we’re so excited to share their studio sessions with the rest of the country,” added Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. “We can’t wait to see who will land in our top 3 and earn the opportunity to embark on the incredible journey to the finale.”
The competition will culminate in the SiriusXM Top of the Country Finale during the CCMA’s Country Music Week 2023, where the finalists will be able to showcase their talents. The event will be broadcast live on SiriusXM’s Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171) and will feature a highly anticipated headlining act, making it an unforgettable night in Canadian country music.
SiriusXM’s Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.
