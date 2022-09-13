Lisa LaFlamme might just be the broadcast world’s comeback player of the year.
Only a month after we learned that Bell Media had severed ties with their iconic chief anchor and senior editor for CTV News, she is in London covering the tributes to Queen Elizabeth leading up to her funeral on September 19 for CityNews.
LaFlamme’s assignment with the Rogers Media owned network was announced almost immediately after we learned about the Queen’s death. So clearly, she was already in talks with them. The passing of Her Majesty was hardly predictable given the fact she had just sworn in a new British Prime Minister.
CityNews, which launched in Montreal in 2018, airs nightly at 6 pm and 11 pm and it has no anchor. Reporters hand off stories to one another. The Montreal team features a talentws group of young journalists. I am sure the same can be said for other CityNews outlets in Canada. Clearly, there are already a lot more eyes on their broadcasts with LaFlamme filing reports in her usual stylish fashion daily. Wouldn’t it make perfect sense for CityNews to carve a national component anchored by LaFlamme? What if they created their own National News with Lisa LaFlamme at 11 pm. Would people really bolt CTV with Omar Sachedina for her as they insisted on social media these last few weeks?
Lost in all of the controversy over LaFlamme’s dismissal is the fact that the dashing Sachedina too is a star. He is showing that right now with his daily reporting from London (I wonder if he and Lisa have met for tea?).
It will be interesting to see how this all pans out. But clearly Rogers and CityNews have a gigantic opportunity here to become a real player along with CTV, CBC and Global, each of which have national newscasts. They would have to allow LaFlamme to pick her team and make a lot of money available to bring in some heavyweights. Just think of the likes of Vanessa Lee, Kevin Gallagher, Heather Butts, Daniel Hamandjian and Richard Madan juming ship?
Rogers officials insist this is a one-time assignment. I doubt it!
