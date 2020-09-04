Following the surprise resignation of Paul Karwatsky as the 5 pm and late night anchor on CTV News, the folks there have another vacancy to fill.
Last winter it was Annie DeMelt who stepped down as weekend anchor. Coincidentally she is Karwatsky's girlfiend. She took a job with the MUHC Communications Department. A year earlier Tarah Schwartz departed for the world of PR,
I was receiving a lot of calls and emails in recent weeks from readers who wondered why Karwatsky was on such a long vacation. Sources tell me that he was indeed using his banked hours and that his announcement today was indeed a surprise.
I will miss him not only for his tremendous on air presence, but for the friendship we forged over the years. A graduate of the school board I work for and the parent of two of our students, he was always available for school visits. During the pandemic he and DeMelt called me and offered to do some zoom sessions with students on the topic of fake news. They were interesting and appreciated.
"This was a massively difficult decision," Karwatsky stated on his Facebook page. "The outpouring of well-wishes I've been getting is overwhelming. I'm going to post a proper goodbye to everyone who sat through my bad jokes at home over the years. I really want to say that there is no better group of people than the hundreds and hundreds of Montrealers I've been privileged to meet who've supported our station over the years. people who I truly feel are part of a huge extended family for me - a family I joined nightly all those years ago in watching CFCF when I was a kid. I'll still be a part of that family watching from home. I can't express how much I'll miss being a direct part it all. But I'm excited about the future and some of the great things I'll be getting behind. Details to come over the next few weeks!"
My money was a move by Karwatsky to the PR sector, like DeMelt. His hours were not easy. It takes a toll on a dad with two young kids. But in this CTV statement he said he will devote his attention to autism awareness.
So who replaces him? Current weekend anchor Amanda Kline, Kelly Greig and Caroline Vlan Vlaardingen have been great fill-ins. News boss Jed Kahane could not go wrong with any of these three. Maya Johnson is due back from maternity leave and could be an option. But if you went out on the street, a favorite choice would no doubt be the beloved Jamie Orchard. She was the victim of budget cuts at Global TV. Like Paul, Jamie is every bit as wonderful in person as she appears on air.
It will be interesting to follow this story!
