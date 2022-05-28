TSN 690 Radio has a giant hole to fill with the planned departure of Tony Marinaro to 91.9 Sports FM.
Marinaro will join the all-sports French radio station in time for the 2022-23 Montreal Canadiens season. The LaSalle resident speaks excellent French and has been a regular on RDS for years.
Marinaro spent 20 years on TSN 690. I have always considered him the modern day Ted Tevan. Even while at work, I had his show on from 10 am to 1 pm (full disclosure, flipping back and forth to CJAD and Elias Makos). If there was a scoop related to the Habs, Tony had it. One day I told him I wanted to interview Max Pacioretty. Some time later he called and said , "meet me at my house tomorrow; we're going to Max's condo."
Tony got the podcast bug. His Sick Podcast is part of a North American network and you can hear it on podcast apps, watch it on Facebook or YouTube. And there are a lot of sponsors. Clearly, he felt comfortable to go at this time.
What will the station do to replace him? They have still not permanently filled the 1 pm to 3 pm slot left vacant when Chris Nilan was dismissed because he refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Sean Campbell has done a good job in his place and deserves the gig. As the co-host of the Habs post game show and play by play man for the Alouettes, he sure is versatile.
Mitch Gallo, another mainstay on TSN 690, has co-hosted the Habs post game show with Campbell for years. He serves as drive home show host Mitch Melnick's sports reporter. Lately, he has been filling in for Melnick as host and doing a superb job. John Still is the interim producer. He is set to hand that role over to Andie Bennett in June. Andie was Melnick's former producer. She left to work at CBC and after having a baby took a break to raise her son. Still, who stepped into the play by play role for FC Montreal flawlessly, could take Gallo's role; and Gallo could succeed Marinaro. If the station is looking for a name, perhaps former NHLer PJ Stock would come back as a host. Would Brian Wilde come out of retirement? How about Meeker Guerrier from RDS, who was a regular on Marinaro's show.
As of this writing we do not know if Marinaro's final air date was Friday or if he will have a chance to come say good-bye.
Regardless sports fans, let's all remember how lucky we are to still have an all-sports AM English radio station in this city.
