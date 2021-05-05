It might not be business as usual in this COVID-19 world, but stage performances are being permitted with limited audiences or merely online. So here is a look at some options for you to consider.
Europe has its “12 cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic” and the “ Cello Octet Amsterdam,” who have toured the world as concert cellists. Now, it is Montreal’s turn to have its own such concept With this in mind, Vincent Bélanger created Les 9, a group of eight young Canadian cellists and one double bassist, assembled as a unique merger of exceptional talents and virtuosity. They will perform live on May 22 (2 pm and 5 pm) at Salle André Mathieu in Laval and May 23 (2 pm and 5 pm) at Maison symphonique of the Place des Arts. The Ensemble recently made its debut with the original numerical recording “ Abstractions,” distributed on the independent BANDCAMP platform with worldwide distribution.
Les 9, with Bélanger also acting as Music Director, aims to explore the original, unique and universal musical world the cello embraces. Discoveries abound: ageless classics revisited and or adapted, latin music, whimsical modern music and an original composition by Christian Thomas’ adaptation of the perpetual movement of the human being. Thomas is well-known on the Montreal theatrical scene for his numerous music scores performed namely at the TNM, Théâtre Jean Duceppe and the Segal Center for Performing Arts. The various themes developed by « Les 9 » address current contemporary issues, with the hope to reach and interest a broad public as they concern us all : « the power of projecting ourselves beyond what divides us.»
For ticket information call 450-682-6009 in Laval and 450-759-4343 or 1-800-561-4343 for PDA.
Geordie’s Virginia Wolf
Wrapping up Geordie’s Theatre's 40th milestone season is the anticipated world premiere of Virginia Wolf by the accomplished and multifaceted playwright Cole Lewis. Adapted from the Governor-General award-winning children’s story by Kyo Maclear, this timely piece opens up a much-needed conversation about mental health among youth.
It is directed by Geordie’s prized Artistic Director Mike Payette (Choir Boy, Centaur; Héritage, Théâtre Jean-Duceppe), featuring the brilliant cast members Jennifer Roberts (Chloe’s Choice, Geordie Theatre) and Alexandra Laferrière (Simone, Half and Half, Black Theatre Workshop; Gas Girls, BTW).
This visual play, rife with creativity, tells the story of Virginia, who is in a “wolfish” mood — growling, howling, and acting very strange. Her sister Vanessa tries everything she can think of to cheer her up, but nothing seems to work. Then Virginia tells her about an imaginary, perfect place called Bloomsberry. Armed with an idea, Vanessa begins to paint the bedroom walls, transforming them into a beautiful garden complete with a ladder and swing. So that what was down could climb up. Before long, Virginia, too, has picked up a brush and undergoes a surprising transformation of her own. Inspired by the real-life relationship between author Virginia Woolf and her caregiving sister, this heartwarming play is a poetic telling of what it is to deal with unwanted emotions and reminds us of the importance of patience, support, and love.
To ensure the utmost safety of our audiences and artists, our production will be uniquely designed and recorded by Para - Dime Productions to be available in an online format at certain performance times for anyone who wishes to see them.
Within the framework of Virginia Wolf and Geordie’s mission to create meaningful community engagement, we will be collaborating with DESTA Black Youth Network to offer a series of workshops addressing anxiety and mental health. The workshops will allow ten selected black youth to engage in a four-part, socio-theatrical workshop that aims to use the arts as a platform to inspire social dialogue, unpack trauma, and motivate communal discussion. These exceptional workshops will be led by psychologist and theatre therapist Lisa Ndejuru and primarily aim to break the silence around the topic of mental health among Black Communities and create a safe environment that supports and encourages hope and growth.
Public performances are available online for this program, May 7 to May 16, and the cost is $15 a household. Info: (514) 845-9810 ext. 207/ info@geordie.ca / https://www.geordie.ca/whats-on/#virginia
Agora de la danse
Agora de la danse will end its spring season with the new solo by Catherine Gaudet, Se dissoudre. This ode to slowness and contemplation will be presented from May 11 to 15 at its Bleury Avenue studio. Gaudet says she wishes to have the entire room, dancer and spectators, dive in a meditative state through pulsations and movement repetition. Almost hypnotically, the choreographer wants for the dancer's body to become like a screen that simulates the audience's imagination. Thus, each spectator is to experience this piece in an individual and unique way. Info: https://agoradanse.com/en/
The Segal Centre
The Segal Centre for Performing Arts is now welcoming back audiences to the theatre with Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan Macmillan, with Johnny Donahoe. Produced in association with Hudson Village Theatre, this enlightening and hopeful play is directed by Dean Patrick Fleming (Hudson Village Theatre’s Art and The Drawer Boy) and stars Daniel Brochu (Last seen at Segal in Tribes).
As a mother battles chronic depression, a child creates a list of every brilliant thing he can think of, to remind him what makes life worth living. As the boy grows, so does the list. Looking back on a life of ups and downs, the man takes the audience on an inspiring journey that celebrates finding joy in daily life and being grateful for the simple pleasures hiding all around us. At once intimate and (safely) interactive, this touching, funny, and uplifting performance chronicles life’s small joys and reveals the lengths to which we will go for those we love.
Every Brilliant Thing is being presented in the Segal Centre Studio following all the appropriate provincial health and safety guidelines from through May 16,with a number of COVID protocols in place, a full list of which can be read at: https://segalcentre.org/en/coronavirus
Tickets are $45 each and they can be purchased by phone only at 514.739.7944
