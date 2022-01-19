I know a lot is being written and said about the Montreal Canadiens appointment of Kent Hughes as the new general manager, but I wanted to share my views.
The press conference, held on the Bell Centre ice, was extremely well produced. We were told Hughes spoke French. He went to CEGEP St. Laurent, but that was a few decades ago. Yet his command of the language for someone who has been living in Massachusetts for so many years was beyond impressive.
I am not one of those people who will dump on Marc Bergevin. He held the GM’s post for 10 years and brought the Habs to the Stanley Cup finals, albeit in a COVID-19 Canadian division season. For years I was among those who felt that Bergevin needed a hockey boss -not owner Geoff Molson – to stop giving out so many overly generous contracts. This was not monopoly money and clearly Molson let him spend freely.
Bergevin has left new Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton and Hughes in a horrible bind with huge and unacceptable contracts he may not be able to unload Carey Price, Brendan Gallagher and Joel Armia for starters.
Molson brought in Gorton, a clever hockey man. Hughes was a player agent. Together I am sure we will see more due diligence by these two men on future contracts. Can they get rid of Armia and Gallagher?
One question I am surprised that none of the media asked Hughes at the press conference was about Logan Mailloux, the controversial Habs draft pick from last summer. Yes, the kid committed an unacceptable act by taking and distributing an offensive photo without consent during a consensual sexual encounter In Sweden last November. He paid a huge price in terms of public humiliation and a half season suspension from the Ontario Hockey League. It is time to move on. See the article I wrote last July. Other pro hockey players have done much worse and were let off the hook.
Ironically, Mailloux is represented by Montreal-based Quartexx Hockey. That just happens to the agency for which Hughes served as managing director up until a few days ago. Mailloux recently returned from his suspension and his play for the London Knights make it clear he has the goods to be an NHL superstar. Watch for Hughes to sign him and perhaps thank Bergevin for possibly putting his job on the line by making the risky draft pick.
Quartexx Hockey has congratulated Hughes. Born and raised on the West Island, he has more than 30 years of experience in the hockey industry, having represented high-profile players in the NHL and negotiated contracts worth millions of dollars.
“It is an honour for us to see Kent being appointed as the GM of the Montreal Canadiens. Kent’s outstanding leadership and vast experience have undeniably contributed to making Quartexx the renowned agency it is today,” stated Giordano Saputo, Chief Operating Officer at Quartexx Hockey. “ We are extremely happy for him and are certain that he will be a tremendous asset to the Canadiens organization. Although Kent will be missed at Quartexx, we are confident in the people we have in place, in part mentored by Kent, to pick up where he leaves off.”
“With his deep understanding of how the business of hockey works, Kent has built a stellar reputation over the past three decades by working with some of the best NHL players in the league, said Lino A. Saputo, chairman of the board at Quartexx Hockey. “His appointment as GM is a testament to Kent’s significant expertise and leadership skills, and I am convinced he will take the Montreal Canadiens to a new level with his valuable knowledge of the game and the industry.”
Geoff Molson did the right thing. He chose good hockey people first. Gorton will head hockey operations and perhaps he will follow Air Canada President Michael Rousseau and take intense French lessons. In terms of Hughes, I have very high hopes for what he can achieve.
Will he keep Dominique Ducharme as head coach? If he wants to win over the French media, I recommend Hughes bring in Patrick Roy as head coach where his somewhat reckless behavior can be kept in check. And just like the new Uber Eats commercial, Roy can hire his new best friend and former coach Mario Tremblay as his assistant.
