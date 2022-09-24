The last few nights I took the time to review every single category and entry in The Suburban Newspaper’s innovative Best of Montreal contest.
The 10 main categories are: Eat & Drink, Education, Entertainment, Health & Beauty, Home & Garden, Motors, Real Estate, Services, Shopping, and Things to Do.
From the end of August until Sep. 9, readers were asked to submit nominations for the best of anything and everything that makes Montreal special. Voting began on Sept. 20 and ends on Friday, Oct. 7. The final results, with the list of winners, will be published in December in a special Best of Montreal glossy colour magazine.
To cast your ballots, click on the Best of Montreal link on The Suburban’s website at www.thesuburban.com or go to www.bestofmtl.com and follow the easy instructions. When you’re done, just hit the “submit” button at the bottom of the page.
You do not have to vote for every category. It is your choice. What I can guarantee is how much fun this exercise is.
Let me share with you some of my thoughts and favorites from the different categories. Please note that I can only mention locales that were nominated.
FOOD
Bagels: Dizz’s Bagel and Deli, noted of late for coming to the rescue of Montrealers deprived of Liberté cream cheese and creating their own recipes. They have locations on CSL Road and in Pointe Claire. Owner Steve Dizgun is first rate; and who does not enjoy bantering with the ever so entertaining Andrew on the overnight shift? There is also CSL Bagel, Fairmount, St. Viateur, MTL Bagel and Bagels on Greene, each of which I frequent.
Breakfast: Eggspectation, Allo Mon Coco, Petinos and Pigeon Café head my list. It is always such a treat for me have some eggs over easy, potato hash browns, a good fresh cup of coffee and sometimes French toast or pancakes. I even dropped by Allo Mon Coco in Ottawa a few months ago and enjoyed a few patio breakfasts at their Decarie spot.
Barbeque Chicken: I was glad to see both Côte St. Luc BBQ and Chalet BBQ on the list, absolute classics as well as Foodtastic’s recently acquired Au Coq franchise.
Burgers: Let me check off Dic Ann’s, Mr. Steer, Peter Morentzos’ QDC Burger (now on St. Viateur and in Old Montreal), Notre Boeuf de Grace, Jukebox Burgers in DDO and Five Guys.
Fast Food: How can I not get really hungry when I see the classic Lafleur listed? Gee, I want a steamy right now! Chef on Call, the brilliant concept created by Robert Kauffman on Parc Avenue and yes the one and only Harvey’s earn mentions as well.
Greek Restaurants: Yes, Ted Dranias’ Petros Taverna group will add a fifth location soon in Lachine and has added CJAD Morning Show host Andrew Carter as a spokesman. Restaurant Molyvos on Monkland, Arahova and Au Vieux Duluth make the list as well.
Sushi: I was glad to see Chef Romeo’s Restaurant Sho-Dan on Metcalfe Street nominated. What a gentleman he is to visit for dinner and his culinary creations are splendid. Park on Victoria is a place I save for a special treat.,
Smoked Meat: Moe’s Bar and Grill in Dollard does it right. Ditto for the classic Schwartz’s Deli.
EDUCATION
This is your chance to promote and cheer for your favorite educational institution. I was glad to see a number of public schools nominated.
ENTERTAINMENT
Charity Event: I am not objective, being an organizer, but the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast gets more memorable each year. And who does not admire what Larry Day and his team pull off at the Stranger’s in the Night Gala each summer on the West Island?
HEALTH AND BEAUTY
Eye Doctor: I stopped to look and yes Spectorvision, headed by Dr. Allan Spector and founded by his terrific dad Bernard. You will never find a man with a better bedside manner when examining your eyes. And a shoutout to Alan Ganem who has never met a pair of glasses he cannot fix.
Orthodontist: Dr. Eric B. Reich took care of my braces 47 years ago. Recently I reconnected with him at the St. Leonard clinic he has operated for the past 25 years. Dr. Reich was the kind of professional who’d always take the time to find a commonality between himself and the young patient. For us it was sports. When I saw him again recently, it was like time stood still. He even checked my teeth! Jordan Nemes recently opened a new clinic across from Quartier Cavendish in in CSL, close by J&R Kosher, owned by his parents (and also nominated in our Deli category)
Physio: Yes, Kinatex at Decarie Square wins hands down!
HOME AND GARDEN
Appliance Stores: My family has been shopping at Almar on Decarie for decades, owned by the Adler family. You just trust what these folks have to share. Patriarch Michael Adler is a gem. IO I remember calling him one day about an old mini-freezer I have that my late grandmother must have bought from him 50 years ago. It was not staying such. “Take some Vaseline and wipe it along the sides,” he recommended. He was bang on!
Carpet and Flooring: I was happy to see N1 Carpet at Carré Union on Decarie recognized. Check out their amazing showroom. You will walk out with something.
Plumber: I trust nobody but Geoffrey Ungar and his team at Abe Cohen Plumbing with my pipes, faucets and leaks.
REAL ESTATE
Luxury Real Estate Broker: Samara Wigdor, as well as Monique Assouline and Cassandra Aurora from Sotheby’s International Realtors stand out as the best promoters of their operations.
Residential Realtors: Samara Wigdor, Heidi Witt, Steven Eisenberg, Kathy Halmi and Ken Zhong make the list. Eisenberg was a mega-talented writer for recording artists who transitioned to this field recently. His personality was a perfect fit for home buyers.
SERVICES
Criminal Defence Lawyers: I have never needed one thankfully, but Leonard Waxman is tops.
Photographers: There is not much better out there than Ryan Blau of PBL Photography!
Florist: The iconic Edgewood Nursery, originally in CSL and now Ville St. Pierre, makes the best bouquet in the business!
SHOPPING
Malls/Shopping Centres: Carrefour Laval is a treat if you can find a parking spot. I must say I have always liked Place Vertu and Carrefour Angrignon.
THINGS TO DO
Festival Events: Just For Laughs, Poutinefest and the Harlem Globetrotters. I grew up going to see the latter and have great memories.
Movie Theatres: The new Cine Starz Deluxe at Quartier Cavendish is a masterpiece!
Suburban Hotels: The still relatively new Hilton Garden Inn Homewood Suites Montreal Midtown at Decarie was an instant success!
So readers and businesses, help us crown some winners. You can vote every day. Spread the word and enjoy!
