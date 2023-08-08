I first met Jacques Shore over 30 years ago when we worked together at the now former Canadian Jewish Congress. We reconnected last year when he released a children’s book called Sleep, My Baby. Most recently, a Ukrainian edition was launched by Simon and Schuster and Save the Children.
Born and raised in Westmount, Shore is absolutely one of the most remarkable people you will meet in Ottawa: a prominent lawyer, author, Member of the Order of Canada, father/grandfather, community activist, volunteer and co-owner of the two year old professional baseball team called the Titans. And this is merely a short list.
Shore is a partner in Gowling WLG's Ottawa office, a member of the firm's advocacy group, and past leader of the firm's National Government Affairs Group. That is where I sat down and met with him on my recent visit to the nation’s capital. The prior evening I attended my first Titans game at Ottawa Stadium and I was quite impressed with the product on the field.
Arrival of the Titans
This is the Titans’ second season of operation, playing out of a beautiful 10,000 seat venue. The 16 team independent league also has representation from Quebec City and Trois-Rivieres.
The team is co-owned by former Winnipeg Mayor Sam Katz, his nephew Regan, Shore and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, whose executive chair and managing partner is Roger Greenberg.
After Shore waxed nostalgic about his days at Westmount Park Elementary School and Westmount High School, I immediately wanted to know more about how this baseball team came to be.
Ottawa’s baseball history dates as far back as 1898, when the Eastern League’s Ottawa Wanderers took the field in the nation’s capital. Their time in Ottawa was very brief as the team folded at the end of the season, but it opened the door for future clubs to find their way into the nation's capital.
It took 14 years for baseball to find its way back, this time in the form of the Ottawa Senators, lasting in different forms from 1912 to 1948.
Modern professional baseball made its’ brief debut just a few years after the departure of the Senators. The International League’s Ottawa Giants/Athletics franchise made their home at Lansdowne Park from 1951 to 1954. After the departure of the Ottawa A’s, baseball disappeared from Ottawa at the professional level for nearly 50 years. That was until 1991, when an Ottawa group was granted another International League franchise. A state-of-the-art 10,000 seat ballpark was built and dubbed Ottawa Stadium, later JetForm Park and Lynx Stadium, that at the time was regarded as one of the nicest minor league parks in North America. Today, Ottawa Stadium remains Canada’s largest minor league ballpark.
The Lynx first season went down as one for the history books, as Lynx fans packed Ottawa Stadium. Baseball was at peak popularity in Canada, with Blue Jays fresh off of back-to-back World Series titles and the Expos embarking on a successful season. The Lynx took full advantage of that, pulling in a record full-season attendance of 693,043. The total went down as a single-season attendance record in the International League, surpassing a mark set by the minor league version of the Baltimore Orioles 47 years earlier. With the NHL’s Senators arriving the fall prior to the Lynx, the sports craze had hit Ottawa hard.
Ottawa won their first and only International League championship in 1995 when they handed the Norfolk Tides a 4-0 shutout in the final game of the championship series on a rainy day in September. The championship acts as the proudest moment in Lynx history. After the 1995 season, however, attendance for the Lynx began a fast descent, resulting in the team eventually relocating. In 2006, the Lynx were purchased by a Pennsylvania group and were slated to relocate to Allentown, PA after the 2007 season. The Lynx played out the year in 2007, finishing with a 55-88 record and last place in the International League. They were an Expos farm team.
In 2007 the Can-Am League announced a deal had been made with the City of Ottawa – the Ottawa Rapids were on their way to the Ottawa baseball scene. Shortly before the season began, the Rapids were bought by local ownership and renamed the “Rapidz” to coincide with their new parent company, Zip.ca. The Rapidz represented Ottawa’s introduction to the independent baseball scene. However, at the end of the 2008 season, ownership declared bankruptcy and the Ottawa Can-Am franchise was never able to live up to its potential, as they did not return for a 2009 season.
A semi-professional league, based mostly in southern Ontario was next and the Ottawa Fat Cats were born and played two seasons at the stadium. In 2015 another Can-Am League franchise called the Champions came to life. Following the 2019 season, the Can-Am League merged with the Frontier League, but left the Champions off the schedule for the then cancelled 2020 season after the team and the city failed to come to terms on a new stadium lease. The Titans were granted entry for the 2021 season, but COVID-19 restrictions postponed those plans.
Shore was originally brought aboard to provide legal advice. “After several months it was clear there was an opening for me to become part of the ownership group and I embraced that,” he said. “My goal from the start is to help ensure the success of this franchise.”
One of the roles Shore plays is as president of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation which creates new opportunities for children of all ages and all spectrum of abilities to have fun, learn life skills, forge new friendships, grow the love of a game of baseball, and learn what sports offers for everyday life. The Foundation focuses on raising funds enabling it to offer children opportunities to enjoy baseball, other sports and other community based programs and events. The Foundation partners with like-minded local charities and organizations to further build and enhance upon the Foundation’s mission to support programs for children and youth. The sale of of 50/50 tickets at home games, for instance, brings in a lot of funds.
“This is a role I am so proud to play,” Shore said. “To lead the engine that raises money for charity via our team is very special.”
Operation Abraham
It seems that there is no end to the good work Shore can do, such as Operation Abraham. This is an advocacy group which has been working to resettle vulnerable Afghans since the Taliban recaptured the country in August 2021. Shore is a co-founder of the initiative along with another partner at his firm, Lewis Retik and Dr. Farouq Samim. As Shore told The Hill Times Newspaper, thus far they have directly brought a dozen families to Canada and helped facilitate 1,500 refugees evacuating Afghanistan. The group was also responsible for arranging for hundreds of travel documents to facilitate refugees’ border crossings.
Thirteen months ago two families escaped Afghanistan and crossed the border into Pakistan. However, as the Hill Times reports, one member from each family lacks clearance from the Canadian government to proceed to International Organization for Migration (IOM) facilities for processing, leaving them in a prolonged, uncertain situation. One is a former major in the Afghan National Army (ANA) and the other is a former police colonel. Both individuals worked with Canada’s NATO allies during its nearly 20-year mission in Afghanistan.
Through Operation Abraham’s efforts, 12 families and 98 people have escaped danger in Afghanistan to come to Canada, settling in Ottawa, as well as in Brampton and Peterborough, Ont. After their arrival in Ottawa, Operation Abraham has continued to support Afghan refugees helping to provide housing, find schooling for children, and giving them the right to skills to succeed in Canada.
Shore focused attention on a specific case where an initial timeline for two families to stay in Pakistan before transitioning to Canada was a maximum of 60 days. The spouse and three children of the former ANA major have been cleared by the Canadian government, as has the spouse of the former police colonel, whose adult son has already made his way to Canada. “Imagine every moment of your life you know could be the last one if someone’s going to pull you away, which is the desperation we felt,” said Shore. “We have done our homework. We are 100 per cent that there is every reason why they should be in Canada … in the context of who they are, what they are, and what they’ve done,” he said. “We’re confident that Canadian officials will understand that. Our hope is they understand that soon enough so they don’t continue to be in the jeopardy that we know that we are in at the moment.”
Shore recounted talks he has had with families who have had extended delays waiting for Canadian clearance to leave Pakistan while suffering through destitute conditions. “It was heartbreaking,” Shore said. “Promises had been made. Promises had to be kept. But we could not press officials to make sure they do what they needed to do. We were helpless. It was the continuing advocacy effort everyday, which is what motivated me in making sure that we would convince officials they had to move.”
As the son of Holocaust survivors, Shore said he felt compelled to come to the aid of Afghan evacuees. Operation Abraham is a reference to the patriarch of Judaism, Islam, and Christianity.
“I’m only here by virtue of a miracle and others,” Shore said. “I wanted to make sure that I wasn’t going to fail in bringing these families and these individuals here.”
Shore’s Practice
With extensive experience in both the private and public sectors, Shore practices in the fields of administrative law, federal regulatory affairs and negotiations focusing on trade and procurement issues, nuclear energy and environmental issues, corporate governance, national security matters, and cultural policy, as well as lobbying legislation, government affairs and government advisory work. In addition to his law practice, he has also served on the firm's national external management committee.
An adviser to numerous Canadian and international companies and business interests on legal, government and public law issues, Shore has also acted as lead negotiator on many business and government-related initiatives. In addition, he has extensive experience dealing with and advising not-for-profit corporations and non-governmental organizations. Shore has worked actively on behalf of the federal government of Canada and provincial governments on a broad range of legal and public policy matters.
Prior to joining Gowling WLG, Shore was the first director of research of the Security Intelligence Review Committee, Parliament's watchdog body reviewing the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, and a senior staff member of the Macdonald Royal Commission on the Economic Union and Development Prospects for Canada. His responsibilities included legal/constitutional work and co-ordinating the research effort on the Northern Territories. As well, he assisted in research and writing initiatives for portions of the Royal Commission's final report.
Actively involved in the community, Shore is a past chair of Carleton University's board of governors and its executive committee and served as a board governor for 13 years. He served as chair of the Council of Advisors of the Canadian Centre for Intelligence and Security Studies of Carleton University, as well as chair of the Distinguished Council of Advisors of the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs. Jacques was the Founding Chair and currently serves as the Past-Chair of the Library Archives Canada (LAC) Foundation.
Furthermore, Shore is a founder of the Law Society of Upper Canada's bar admission advisory committee and a founder and former director of the Québec Society of Medicine and Law. He is a past member of the board of governors at Ashbury College and past chair of the National Arts Centre Youth and Education Trust Gala Committee.
Shore has played an active role in developing professional legal activities internationally and, specifically, in the U.S. and Central and Eastern Europe. He speaks English, French and Polish, and has a functional knowledge of German. Shore is a published author of many articles on law and public policy, as well as three children's books.
Sleep, My Baby was the result of Shore adapting a lullaby that his mother, Dr. Lena Allen-Shore, wrote for him and sang to her two sons before they went to sleep.
What a remarkable man indeed!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.