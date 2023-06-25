It has been about a year since Time Out, the media and hospitality brand that publishes local guides to some of the world's most interesting cities, ranked Rue Wellington in Verdun as the world's coolest street.
Much of my childhood was spent in Verdun because my late dad, who went by the name of Larry Fredericks (real name Lawrence Frederick Cohen), worked for a radio station called CKVL. The headquarters were on Gordon Avenue, just below Rue Wellington. I must say there was not much to rave about in those days. A big highlight for me was going for lunch at the Woolworth counter.
Dotted with shops and restaurants, Rue Wellington is indeed ultra-cool. I just decided to spend parts of two days in the area and I am now ready to proclaim that Verdun just might be the “Coolest Neighbourhood" in the World. Bravo to City Councillor Sterling Downey for all of his efforts over the years.
Time Out Canada editor Laura Osborne noted that Wellington has "killer cocktail bars, stellar brunch spots, some of the best sandwiches in town and even a sandy urban beach," plus it's now pedestrian-only.
"We know that this main street, also known as Promenade Wellington, has been reinventing itself in original and creative ways for many years now, and it's really exciting to see how Verdun continues to shine," stated Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourisme Montreal.
A Great Choice of Terrasses
I walked the length of Rue Wellington and this place is alive. It sure beats any visit to downtown Montreal, where parking is nearly impossible.
It was impressive to see all of the restaurants with terrasses full of energy. There are some name brands here such as Notre Boeuf de Grace, No. 900 Pizzéria Locale and Souvlaki Bar. However, I discovered an establishment that was literally born here just over a year ago called Millmans Casse-Croûte. It is an all-day breakfast spot open Wednesday to Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm. Nicholas Gaudette, a Hudson native who now calls Little Burgundy home, is a 33 year old graduate from the Quebec Centre of Expertise for the Culinary Cooking Arts at Pearson Adult Career Centre in 2010. Since then he served as the chef at several notable restaurants, including, Le Pois Penche, La Société, and Dandy. In May of 2022 he made the jump to open his own spot, lovingly naming it after stepfather Ken Millman.
It is a cozy spot, with seating for 32 inside and 24 on the outdoor terrasse. Nick is cool under fire, working the grill at steady pace while directing his well-trained staff. The menu is posted on the wall and headlines with Le Millman, a breakfast plate with fresh eggs, thick-cut bacon, brioche bread toast, fruit, and specially seasoned potatoes. Indeed, that is what I ordered and it was a nice and filling choice. Find them on Instagram and Facebook for more.
The Fabulous Alliance Basketball Team
For years I frequented the Verdun Auditorium to watch junior hockey games. This symbolic and historic building was refurbished and restored in 2021 and is now the home of the Montreal Alliance of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL). The franchise was established for the 2022 season.
Richard Petko, a real estate developer in the Toronto area, owns most of the teams. His decision to tap Annie Larouche as the vice-president of operations was a brilliant move. Larouche worked for the Montreal Alouettes for 25 years and she has the magic touch. It started off by naming Joel Anthony, a native Montrealer and two-time NBA champion with the Miami Heat, as the general manager. While the maiden campaign was not a resounding success on the court, Larouche and her team created an instant love affair between fans and the team. The Alliance averaged a league high 3,000 fans a game and they are on the same track this summer. It is a three month season, June through August, but Larouche has the team on the map year-round with visits to schools and elsewhere in the community. The players may not be household names, but they have six Montrealers presently in the lineup and a terrific game-day experience.
Montreal’s previous dalliance with professional basketball teams brought us the likes of the Dragons, Matrix, Royal and the Jazz. They all failed miserably because the leagues were not stable. Such is not the case with the CEBL.
“This league is doing everything right,” said NDG’s Dwight Walton, a former pro himself and part of the TSN 690 broadcast team with play-by-play man Moe Khan of Côte Saint-Luc. “This a legitimate league that is following the model of the CFL.”
Added Khan: “The Alliance is catching on across the province. I was in St. Jean and saw some kids wearing Alliance shirts.”
The Verdun Auditorium was always conducive to a good fan experience. Present capacity is about 3,500 so Alliance fans make a lot of noise. Just ask Head Coach Derrick Alston, who has played in the NBA and professionally overseas. “It is amazing,” he commented. “There is crowd comparable to this in the league and it gives our players the little push they need.”
When an Alliance player has a free throw, the crowd grows silent to let him focus. They do the exact opposite for the visiting team. The animation from the deejay, the team mascot and the cheerleaders add to the ambiance.
The CEBL All-Star game will soon be played at Centre Videotron in Quebec City, fuelling rumors that our provincial capital will get an expansion franchise in 2024. Now that would be a welcomed rivalry!
Go to https://www.alliancemontreal.ca
A True Sandy Beach
Close your eyes for a moment when you walk just behind the Auditorium and you might just think you landed at a resort. Well sort of.
Set on the shore of the Saint-Lawrence River, Verdun’s universally-accessible urban beach offers a cool respite from the hazy days of summer. With a concrete path leading down to the swimming area complete with ramp access, slides, a climbing wall, hammocks and sandy areas for playing, there’s tons of fun to be had for everyone. It opened in 2019 at a cost of about $7 million.
What’s more, the swimming area is as calm as can be thanks to a rock dike and a sand-filled area surrounded by rockfill in the river. Life jackets are available free of charge for those wary of the water. There are lifeguards on duty.
The natural beauty of the beach scene and river are showcased by picturesque multi-level landscaping complete with viewpoints to take it all in. Getting there is a breeze: tucked conveniently behind the Verdun Auditorium, you can take your pick of metro, bus or bike to arrive in style for your day at the beach.
On the day I visited I saw people of all ages enjoying the experience. It was great to pull up my chair, take my socks off and dip my feet in the sand. I will be back!
