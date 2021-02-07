On the eve of our first COVID-19 Valentine’s Day, which falls on Sunday, February 14, we will be marking the occasion like everything else during lockdown. Flowers can be purchased in person, curbside or via delivery. As for food, restaurants have done a great job transitioning to take-out and delivery. Amazon is the choice option for gifts, although with stores reopening you can safely head out the door with your mask on and socially distance yourself down the aisles.
Celebratory occasions have been wiped off the map because of the pandemic. Just ask the gang from The Directors Showband, who have teamed up with Traiteur Brera, Luluthia Design, Haute Balloon, Taste Italy, La Frenaie Lasalle, Noble Selection, Magnolia Studio, PawTraits, Annie Young Boutique Spa, IND Films and Seratone Studio to create the ultimate prize pack to make your Valentine’s day just a little brighter this year.
First off go to this link to enter: http://wshe.es/c8UHjqCP. Entries must be in by Thursday, February 11.
Here’s how to enter :Upload a picture of you and your loved one; share a story of how you met or why you deserve to win (you don't have to be a couple to enter. Anyone is eligible ); and share your story entry link with family and friends
The top three entries with the most votes will win :
• A featured spot in The Directors' soon to be released Valentine’s day music video
• A four course Dinner for two from Traiteur Brera;
• A Bottle of Red: The Director’s Cut – Francis Ford Coppola from Noble Selection;
• Neapolitan style pizzas from Taste Italy;
• A Valentine Flower and Balloon arrangement from Luluthia and Haute Balloon;
• $25 gift certificate at Lafrenaie Lasalle;
• $50 gift certificate at Annie Young Boutique Spa;
• Complimentary Photo session for couples with Magnolia Studio or Photo Session with Paw Traits;
In non-pandemic times the Directors Showband have performed at over 80 live events per year performing at some of the most prestigious events in the city. They have been featured in three feature films and have been the recipients of the best Canadian Entertainment act at the Canadian special events. “We’ve performed for high ranking government officials and brand name companies, not to mention extremely well known professionals and prestigious fundraising events in the city,” says band member Randy Katz. “In addition we are live music agents providing work annually for the Montreal jazz and classical music community Even through our challenges , we are still finding ways to give back to our community. We’re resilient and like everyone else , we will get through this."
Crohn’s and Colitis Canada Online Auction
Some non-profit organizations are taking advantage of the occasion to embark upon a fundraiser. Crohn’s and Colitis Canada had its 2020 gala cancelled and the same will likely occur for the 2021 edition. Thinking outside the box, Development Officer Cindy Katz (no relation to Randy) launched the Montreal office’s first Valentine's Online Auction!
Participating in the auction is a great way to treat yourself or purchase gifts for your loved ones for Valentine's Day, all the while raising funds to support medical research in the journey to find better treatments and a cure for Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s Montreal development team has been very active in promoting awareness and education of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and raising funds to support research to find a cure. Today there are over 56,000 Quebecers living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Across Canada, one in every 140 people has IBD and Crohn’s disease has almost doubled in Canadian children under 10 since 1995.
You can participate in the auction via this link:https://app.followmybid.com/en-CA/valentineauction
Comedy Night
There are some Zoom options as well to consider, such as the Valentine's Comedy Show Special at the ComedyVille Comedy Club.
ComedeyVille is physically located at Peroni Resto-Bar (1155 Metcalfe) in downtown Montreal’s Sun Life building. Their online show will take place on Saturday, February 13. Zooom opens at 7:45 pm and show-time is at 8 pm. The cost is $20 per household. You will receive the show link via email at 6 pm.
The show will be hosted by Ali Mohammadi and feature comics Chantal Desjardins and Santi Espinosa and special headliner Carmen Lynch, who has appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Conan, Inside Amy Schumer, Last Comic Standing, The Late Show with David Letterman, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, NBC's Last Comic Standing twice and more.
Speed Dating
For singles, the Be My Valentine Bash | Montreal Virtual Speed Dating for those aged 25 to 39 takes place on Sunday, February 14 at 7 pm
This will be a s traditional speed dating in your home from your mobile, tablet or computer - anywhere you would like. Just as with in-person events, you’ll have a host to assist you with anything or anyone, be able to privately chat with a new dater every seven to eight minutes and select those whom you would fancy meeting again. I have never done this before and at 58 years young and having been married for 25 plus years I won’t be signed up.
The event description says that the host will move daters two at a time into their own private room where they can chat and get to know each other. As the event progresses simply jot down whom you fancy meeting again and exchanging contact information with. Once the night has ended, you’ll pass along your choices to your event host. If your selections chose you then it’s a match! For those whom garner matches, you will be notified via e-mail, later the same evening.
The info is here: http://www.mycheekydate.com
Happy Valentine's Day everyone!
