For family reasons, I have been going back and forth to Ottawa often since last summer.
I went there again Wednesday, returning home that night and then going back and forth Sunday. Here is a news flash. The so-called Freedom Convoy may be causing havoc on Parliament Hill, but I can share with you that 98 percent of the city is just fine. I had no problem navigating Highway 417, making my necessary exits or dropping by Kettlemans Bagel and Bed, Bath and Beyond. As I drove along Queen Elizabeth Way, there were hundreds of people skating on the Rideau Canal.
The drive home was relatively quick. However, we were repeatedly passed by trucks decorated with flags – Freedom Convoy weekend tourists. When I turned off the Decarie Expressway I heard honking. Looking to my right, a bunch of flag-draped trucks were celebrating in the Orange Julep parking lot.
Ottawa Tourism does a wonderful job promoting the region. But most people watching the nightly news would not head to the Nation’s Capital for the type of getaway I have been enjoying since last summer. What a shame! This protest has been going on for over a week and it is a national embarrassment. Businesses in the area are being ruined. Neighbours have not slept. The popular Rideau Shopping Centre has been jammed shut. Hotels and restaurants are getting visits from unmasked visitors. Protesters are carrying Nazi flags.
How will this end? The protesters want an end to all COVID restrictions. But the only one the federal government imposed was a vaccine mandate for trucks crossing the border from the USA. Even if they scrapped that, the Americans certainly would not comply. As for the provinces, well this is where the rules come from. Alberta and Saskatchewan are loosening things up. So is Newfoundland, but not the rest of the country just yet.
The Ottawa Police and the Prime Minister’s Office were ill-prepared for this invasion. It did not help having some senior Conservative Party MPs egging them on. But maybe it is time to bring in the army. If we can send our troops to the Ukraine, why cannot they not be brought in to intervene where criminal activity is taking place on Parliament Hill. When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if the army would be called in, he was too quick to brush it off. All he had to say was “I am not ruling anything out.”
I am glad the City of Ottawa has called a State of an Emergency. The police seem prepared to take a tougher line. But I think they need the army to complete this job.
True, I was able to get around Ottawa with no problem. But it is time for me to give Ottawa Tourism a shout out. They are presently promoting a “stay and save” promotions with local hotels and trying to run their famous Winterlude Festival until Feb. 21. Anything in the vicinity of Parliament Hill, though, will remain strictly off limits until the protesters are shown their way out.
