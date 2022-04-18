Next to Normal was the winner of three Tony Awards, including Best Musical Score, and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It explores a suburban household affected by mental illness. With a gripping story and a surging contemporary rock score, it is described as a raw depiction of a family in crisis trying to overcome the past.
Emerging from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, award-winning independent Montreal theatre company, Contact Theatre will present Next To Normal from May 6 to 14, at the Hydro-Québec Studio within the famed Monument National.
As Co-Founder and Producer Ally Brumer notes, Contact Theatre produces high-quality musicals that tackle provocative shows that grapple with heavy moral issues and question the status quo. Back in 2020, they produced Bonnie & Clyde the musical as their inaugural production, and they were recognized with 11 BroadwayWorld Awards, including Best Independent Musical. Due to COVID-19, they were unfortunately forced to cancel their production of Chicago.
A trailblazer itself, Next to Normal focuses on a family where the mother struggles with worsening bipolar and other mental health disorders. It explores the effects that managing her illness has on her family as well as the modern medical system’s treatment of mental illness. Next to Normal is a show about finding light in darkness and finding love in the face of loss. “We aim to provide an experience by which artists, patrons and creators can be united in a communal experience that will help us all cope with our own losses over this challenging time in human history,” says Brumer.
I had a chance to chat with Brumer and the show’s two leads, Lisa McCormack and Joel Bernstein. Prior to talking to them I was able to watch the original Broadway production on YouTube and wow is the music and story amazing!
You can see our video below for a preview of the show.
McCormack and Bernstein take the reins in the titular role of Diana and Dan, two parents who are struggling to keep their family and relationship together through the challenges and realities of mental illness
Directed by critically acclaimed Debora Friedmann, Contact Theatre aims to provide an experience by which artists, patrons and creators can be united in a communal experience that will help everyone cope with their own losses over this challenging time in human history.
“Being cast in the role of Diana has been one of the most unexpected blessings of my career,” says McCormack. “The emotional depth and authentic struggles of all the characters in this show are told so beautifully and powerfully through a musical theatre format in such a unique way by an extremely talented cast."
Portraying the family’s children are Hannah Lazare and Cathal Rynne in the roles of Natalie and Gabe respectively.
Rounding out the cast are Jake Cohen, portraying fellow high-schooler and romantic interest to Natalie, and Daniel Wilkenfeld, who has the challenging task of embodying the various doctors who guide the family through their journey.
The Contact family hopes that the awareness and the visceral experience of live theatre will help patrons recognize themselves in the characters and find hope and warmth as we emerge from this long period of isolation and distress. “We can all agree that the pandemic has taken a toll on mental health,” says Brumer. “But it has also forever shifted the ways in which we talk about and understand it. For us, this project is an important opportunity to keep this awareness and focus on mental health as an ongoing discussion. Often when society talks about mental health, it's focused on young adults or children - but there is not a ton of focus on the added struggle of trying to raise a family and have a stable marriage while also dealing with a myriad of mental health issues.”
For tickets go to : https://ent-nts.tuxedobillet.com/Monument-National/next-to-normal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.