A reboot of the motion picture Risky Business, which saw Tom Cruise in his first leading role back in 1983, will be shot in Montreal beginning this summer.
The teen dramedy featured Cruise and Rebecca De Mornay. Cruise portrayed Joel Goodson, a suburban Chicago teenager obsessing over getting into Princeton when not thinking about women. When his parents leave him alone for the weekend, he gets into some very “risky business” involving a prostitute (De Mornay as Lana), turns his home into a brothel and gets mixed up with some very shady characters.
In an interesting twist, Cruise and De Mornay will star as the parents. The news has been shared with me by veteran Montreal character actor Larry Day, who auditioned for a small role as a police officer. Cruise is also an executive producer. Montreal will substitute for Chicago. Portraying Joel will be Tanner Buchanan, best known for his roles in Cobra Kai and He’s All That; Katherine Langford from 13 Reasons will play Lana.
A home in Westmount has reportedly already been rented for Cruise to stay. Another has been secured via Sotheby’s International Realty for the house scenes.
Bob Seger’s classic song Old Time Rock and Roll is expected to make a comeback. Who can forget the scene where Cruise’s Joel Tanner famously lip-syncs and dances in his underwear as this song plays after his parents leave him home alone?
Casting for extras will begin soon and who would not want to be on a set with Tom Cruise?
Filming will take place in spots like Old Montreal, at La Ronde, Rolls Royce Motors on Decarie, Westmount Square, Rockland Centre, Union Lighting & Décor and the Apple Store downtown. “Remember, cell phones did not exist in 1983,” a source told me.
Day has already offered the film’s producers the opportunity to use his August Stranger’s In the Night Gala on the West Island to shoot a concert scene. He hopes that Cruise will come to the stage and greet patrons.
The shoot was almost moved to the United States until Premier François Legault halted all COVID-19 safety measures.
Word has it that CTV weather forecaster Lori Graham and noted voice artist David Tyler will play newscasters.
And yes, while I would love to see a reboot of this film, let me wish you all a Happy April Fool’s Day!
