I do not attend too many film festivals in Montreal. Over the last few years I have taken a shine to CINEMANIA, which always features some superb French films with English sub-titles. For its 26th edition, CINEMANIA will be taking a “hybrid” approach with screenings both in theatres as well as online from November 4 to 22. With programming to match the current climate, the festival will include 50 feature films, 30 short films and exclusive content. I will choose the latter option, having just done so with the Montreal International Black Film Festival (MIBFF).
The 16th MIBFF, created by the Fabienne Colas Foundation, is currently being presented by Quebecor in collaboration with Desjardins until Oct. 4 entirely online through a strong, diverse, and bold programming which highlights important topics such as the environment, immigration, music, human rights, women’s rights, systemic racism, LGBTQ identity and Black Lives Matter.
I was offered the opportunity to interview Sergio Navarretta, the director of a Canadian Film called The Cuban which kicked things off on opening night. It stars Oscar winner Louis Gossett Jr., focusing on an unexpected friendship that begins between an elderly Cuban musician with dementia who is brought out of his shell by his care worker. The latter is a disillusioned young pre-med Afghan student named Mina (Ana Golja). Through a shared love of music, both their lives are changed.
You can listen to my podcast interview with Navarretta here.
A number of people who listened to the podcast were particularly pleased that they could sign up for the festival and watch the film immediately on their computer or iPad. I did so the night before the interview and I am so glad I did for I was able to express how much I appreciated this piece of work. One day soon we hope there will be a vaccine and we will once again be able to resume a normal life and not feel as if we are putting ourselves in danger by stepping into a movie theatre.
Most of us are already addicted to streaming platforms like Netflix and Apple + TV, so having the opportunity to watch film festivals online may need to become a necessary option.
“The mission of the Montreal International Black Film Festival has always been to foster diversity off and on screen while opening our eyes to Black realities through rich and daring films from around the globe,” said Colas.
The festival programming features a record of 120 films from 30 countries including Canada, Haiti, South Africa, USA, France, Colombia, Tunisia, Ethiopia, Brazil, UK, Martinique, Burkina Faso, Spain, Senegal, Italy, Kenya and more.
See all details and buy All Access Passes for only $49 at www.MontrealBlackFilm.com.
