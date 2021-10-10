The Quebec government continues to advertise heavily in the print an electronic media about the importance of being vaccinated against the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the top-notch advertising firm of Cossette Media which has been steering the ship quite masterfully.
Let’s face it: COVID-19 may never go away because of the throng of anti-vaxxer and vaccine hesitant individuals around the world. There are way too many right here in Quebec. The vaccine passport is pushing those who want to go to the Bell Centre, a movie, a restaurant or into a hospital to see a loved one to take the jab. Those who work in the hospital system are facing a deadline to come to their senses over the vaccine. I love the vaccine passport and proudly show the app wherever I am asked.
Not only did I have COVID-19 last January, I have had two vaccines plus a booster – the latter because of the medication I take for Crohn’s Disease, something I have had for 34 year. I will take a fourth, fifth or sixth shot if needed.
So here is my suggestion for Cossette Media and the Quebec government. I believe the best way to wake these non-vaccine believers up is to give them a dose of reality. Take the case of Mélodie Trépanier Léger. This 21 year old woman refused to get vaccinated, succumbing to disinformation on social media networks. On September 17 she became terribly ill and was finally rushed to the hospital. She was alert enough to refuse a COVID test, insisting this all is a government ploy to control people. Transferred from a South Shore hospital to intensive care at the Royal Victoria she was hooked up to a respirator and place in a medically induced coma to save her life. As of this writing she has not opened her eyes and remains in critical condition.
None of Mélodie’s family were vaccinated, except her dad. Now her mom is on a public campaign, hoping people will learn from her daughter’s tragic mistake. The mom cannot get vaccinated fast enough. She says Mélodie was in perfect health before this happens.
I know very few people who have refused to get vaccinated. Except for those with proven medical conditions, it boggles my mind why any person would like to play this kind of game of Russian roulette.
So if Mélodie’s mom is game (and there plenty more sadly like here), then she should be the one featured in an ad campaign. Le Journal de Montréal published very graphic photos of Mélodie hooked up to machines. It should scare the living daylights out of our demographic most in need of the vaccine.
We all hear the daily COVID statistics: 80 percent of those infected have not had two vaccines.
In Quebec, 85 per cent of the eligible population is adequately vaccinated against COVID-19. Those who aren’t, are 7.6 times more likely to become infected with the virus and have a 26.7 times higher chance of being hospitalized, according to the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ).
It is time to wake up folks. Do the right thing, if not for yourself everyone else around you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.