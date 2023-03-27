Look for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to call a by-election soon for the Liberal stronghold of Westmount-NDG, following the resignation of longtime Parliamentarian and former cabinet minister (and astronaut) Marc Garneau.
Rumour has it that the Liberals might parachute in former Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, currently a United Nations special envoy on Climate Change and Finance. A more likely candidate is Anna Gainey, who has served as both president of the Liberal Party of Canada and of the riding association The daughter of Canadiens legend Bob Gainey, she is also close friend with both Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire.
The question is does the Conservative Party of Canada have a chance? Can they find a real star candidate?
There is one way they could win the riding hands down, but party leader Pierre Poilievre and his advisors would never go for it. Jean Charest, who served as party leader before becoming Premier of Quebec, lives in Westmount. He challenged Poilievre for the leadership in a very bitter exchange. Unquestionably he could not only win big, but in the next general election he’d help the party take some other Montreal constituencies as well- something the party has failed to do on the island of Montreal for decades. However, my senior contacts in the party say this would never happen, which is too bad.
So who could the Conservatives pursue? Former NDG-Côte des Neiges Borough Mayor Lionel Perez would be an extremely wise choice. He lost his municipal election in 2021 only because he hitched his train to Denis Coderre, who ran a disastrous campaign. Perez is an excellent politician, a lawyer by profession and well-known in the community.
Given the shabby way Garneau was treated by the Liberals, voters might take a chance on the Tories just to send a message to Trudeau.
