Does Noelle Hannibal have a thing for horror-themed musicals? Last year she and her In The Wings Promotions (ITW) presented Carrie The Musical. Now comes Lizzie, based on the case of Lizzie Borden, accused back in 1892 of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. The show will be presented May 6 to 13 at the Théâtre La Comédie de Montréal (1113 Boul. de Maisonneuve East).
“It wasn't deliberate,” Hannibal told me. “Since we do rock musicals, I am constantly in search of shows that have crossover appeal. It just happened that we followed up Carrie with another murderous tale that features the main character's name in the title!”
Lizzie features music by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Alan Stevens Hewitt, lyrics by Steven Cheslik-deMeyer and Tim Maner and Book by Tim Maner. Directed by Montreal English Theatre Award (META) winner Nadia Verrucci with Musical Direction by META nominee Ian Baird, Lizzie tells the story from the summer of 1892 when Lizzie Borden was accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. Testimonies were muddled, evidence was incomplete, and Lizzie was acquitted.
Was this a stretch for Verrucci? “The closest I've come to this show in a musical sense was Hedwig and the Angry inch,” she said. “It has similar elements in that the balads are more in a musical theatre style, while the numbers that rock out are definitely heavier and angrier. I have been calling them our ‘concert numbers’ because we use a handheld mic and the spirits of great female rockers like Pat Benatar and the ladies from Heart are definitely in the room.”
Lizzie delves into the mysterious mind of Lizzie Borden and speculates on the motivations she may have had: loss of inheritance, history of sexual abuse, overwhelming oppression and madness. By her side is her older sister Emma, maid Bridget, and neighbor Alice. Together, the four women create a punk rock score to tell the story of why Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 whacks, and why when she saw what she had done, gave her father 41.
“When I was a kid, I saw a TV movie called ‘The Legend of Lizzie Borden,’ which starred Elizabeth Montgomery from Bewitched as Lizzie,” recalls Hannibal. “ I was so fascinated by the story. I knew the jump rope rhyme, but not the history, so it was great to learn more. This show is definitely not for kids. It's for fans of punk rock, rock music, rock musicals, historical stories, true crime stories and of course theatre in general. It is not your typical musical, that's for sure!”
Lizzie is American mythology set to a blistering rock score with a sound owing less to Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber than to Bikini Kill, the Runaways, and Heart.
Lizzie features an extraordinary cast of established performers, along with some up-and-coming young talent. They include Erin Carter as Lizzie Borden, Courtney Crawford as Alice Russell, Skyler Clark as Bridget Sullivan and META nominee Noelle Hannibal as Emma Borden.
“Prior to this show, I had only heard of Lizzie Borden in passing,” said Carter. “It was mostly the punch line of a joke on a sitcom, or something to that effect, but it has been extremely illuminating to delve into the whole story and see Lizzie's possible motives and many facets. Lizzie’s story is so much more than just a headline.
“ Lizzie is the first character I have played who is modeled after a real person, not to mention a person who is quite polarizing, so it’s a bit intimidating, but I’ve always been drawn to complex and dark stories, so it’s been super excited exploring all of Lizzie's complexities. I’ve always been a fan of rock- the ‘punk' part has been a discovery. Up until recently the only references I had for punk rock were ‘Nirvana' and 'Patti Smith, but it’s been really fun discovering the primarily female reference music for Lizzie. Blasting some punk rock before rehearsal has become a great way to tap into that rebellious spirit.”
Presentations for Lizzie are May 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 at 8 pm and May 13 at 2 pm. Tickets are on sale via https://lepointdevente.com/billets/lizziethemusical2023. General Admission is $36.50 (including taxes and fees) and $30.50 for students, seniors and union Members (CAEA, ACTRA, UdA, QDF). This production contains implications of murder and parental sexual abuse along with strong language. Parental discretion is advised and children under the age of 12 will not be permitted in the theatre.
Details: www.inthewingspromotions.com
