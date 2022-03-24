The internationally-acclaimed hit show, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, will return to Montreal on Wed, March 30 at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, Place des Arts, as part of its coast-to-coast tour of North America. The immersive concert-style theatre show chronicles the amazing journey shared by legends Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the ‘60s, to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the mythical Concert in Central Park reunion in 1981, with more than a half million fans in attendance.
Highlighted with original film footage and photo projections, this 50th Anniversary celebration features a full live band performing all the hits, including Mrs. Robinson (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), Scarborough Fair, The Sound of Silence, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound, and many more.
I spoke to George Clements, a Boston based guitarist and singer/songwriter steeped in the folk music traditions. He performs the Paul Simon role.
“I joined the tour in the fall of 2019 and then it was halted due to COVID,” Clements told me in a Zoom call from his Philadelphia hotel room. “We resumed performances in January and it is great to be back.”
Clements, who turns 37 on April 2, graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2014 where he was an active member in the American Roots Music program. For the past five years, he has been touring nationally and internationally as the front man and lead singer for the modern acoustic group, Lonely Heartstring Band. The group has released two albums with Rounder Records out of Nashville and has received critical acclaim for their innovative approach to songwriting and string-band arrangements.
As for Simon and Garfunkel, he grew up idolizing the duo and now finds it such an honour to portraying Simon. “My parents were big fans, so we had all of their albums,” he said.
Brendan Smith portrays Garfunkel. He just joined the tour as well. “We did not know each other,” Clements said, “but there was immediate chemistry between us. Our voices blend very well.. He grew up like me as a fan of Simon & Garfunkel.”
With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times, made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon & Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw The Sound of Silence awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.
The concert is being produced by Quatro Entertainment and Rubin Fogel Productions.
You can see my short video chat with Clements, in which he plays us off with a song.
Here is the trailer for the show.
