For the last number of years I have greatly looked forward to the month of March and all of the festivities leading up to St. Patrick’s Day. In fact, I filled multiple columns and blogs on all of the newsworthy events I attended, from the crowing of the Queen and her court, the gala dinner/dance, the Irishman of the Year Breakfast, the grand luncheon and of course the parade down Ste. Catherine Street.
Last year, officials from the St. Patricks’s Society of Montreal called to offer me the most distinct privilege of sitting at the head table of dignitaries at the luncheon, representing the Montreal media. Days before the event, the COVID-19 pandemic locked down our city and everything was cancelled.
Well, a year later the St. Patrick's Society of Montreal has found a way to raise funds by planning a Virtual Luncheon. They will bestow the annual Community Award to lawyer Peter O’Brien and James Acker, who started the Rugby Soup program to help the community with over 65,000 meals delivered during the pandemic.
“It’s so funny that a virtual luncheon is part of our everyday vocabulary now and everyone knows what that is,” Acker told me. “One year ago that would have been impossible to imagine. Having now participated in a million virtual meetings, I’m really happy for the technology we do have that allows us to make this happen. This pandemic has been incredibly difficult and lonely for everybody, and yet it’s hard not to think how fortunate we are, and had this happened eight or 10 years ago, we would have been even further isolated.
“It is incredibly humbling to be honoured in this way. I was just answering a community call that people were hungry and needed food. Growing up in poverty, I know what it’s like to go without food on the table, and so it was just natural for me to help. It seemed like such a simple thing to do and make a difference. And I really only intended on making a few batches of soup and sandwiches, and then the rugby community joined in full force, and we’ve been able to accomplish way more than I ever imagined. We’re making a huge difference in our city every week. This award is totally unexpected and a real delight to accept on behalf of everyone involved.”
O’Brien has held numerous governance positions since the 1980s within and beyond the Irish community in education, healthcare, animal welfare, faith-related activities and other not-for-profit endeavors. In 1996 he assumed the position of founding Chair of the Canadian Irish Studies Foundation, which was created under his volunteer leadership. to raise awareness of and fundraise towards a program at Concordia University. During his five year term of office, over $3 million was raised. These were principally endowment funds to support what is now the School of Irish Studies.
You can purchase tickets online right here. From there you will get a link that opens at 11:30 am. His Excellency Eamonn McKee, Ambassador of Ireland to Canada, will be the guest speaker. There will be other special guests, music, dancing, trivia and much more.
The Forest and Stream Club in Dorval is offering a meal with delivery included and drink options. You can make your order by email at info@forestandstream.ca. Cunningham's Irish Pub, located in Ste-Anne-de- Bellevue, is also offering some tasty meal choices! You can book a pickup via the Society office website.
St. Patrick’s Society of Montreal was founded in 1834 to unite the members of the Irish Canadian community and to promote the charitable, educational, and cultural interests of the community. I am excited for 2022, with the hope that my prestigious place at the head table will still be waiting for me.
