Last June I was part of the organizing committee for the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation annual Sports Celebrity Breakfast at Jardin Royalmount. Our guest of honour was Gary Stern, who with his late father-in-law Sid Spiegel, had purchased the Montreal Alouettes just prior to the pandemic. We booked his presence, in fact, a year in advance.
Spiegel passed away before he could ever see the Alouettes play a game. But from the very first press conference to announce the ownership agreement, Stern was front and center in the media. “Charisma” was his middle name. Clearly, he had passion for this new arrangement.
It was a breath of fresh air to have the owner of a local professional sports franchise embrace that role and be happy to mix it up with the community. He showed up for our event and worked the audience one by one, shaking hands and seeking their advice. His presence on stage was a big hit; he is a good talker and lots of fun to be around. When the program concluded, he stuck around, posed for photos and approached the many sports fans to encourage them to buy season tickets.
For all any of us knew, he was indeed the majority owner now. He had taken to Twitter and the TSN CFL broadcast team were getting a real kick out of him. Boldly, he predicted victories and got a lot of camera time when the TV stations showed him in the crowd. It seems that his tweets, like sharing regular advice on possible promotions with the president, did not go over well with the management team nor Ambrosie. Somebody clearly complained. Of course none of us were inside the Alouettes office, so we do not know what was really going on.
A few months ago it was announced that Stern would no longer be the team’s governor and step back from his day to day role. “The Estate,” of the late Sid Spiegel, we learned, actually owns 75 percent of the team and they were engaging team president Mario Cecchini to have complete control. Who are these people from "The Estate?" Why have none of them stepped forward to reveal themselves?
Out of nowhere, Stern faded into the background. His Twitter account remains active, which is how I engaged with him recently, “I am a proud minority owner of the Alouettes , and I love Twitter as a social media outlet to express (my) feelings,” he replied to me, predicting a Grey Cup trophy.
So what happens after this season? With the inconsistent Trevor Harris at quarterback, I do not believe this team will win the Grey Cup. “The Estate” remains nameless. Which members of Spiegel’s family pulled the plug on Stern and do they have any interest in retaining their 75 percent stake in the team? Would Stern purchase those shares? I have little confidence in Commissioner Randy Ambrosie to resolve this issue. When the Als were ownerless in 2019, he made a real mess of things. Clearly, he did not do his due diligence with "The Estate." With the well-connected Cecchini at the helm, I do believe finding local ownership could be successful with the likes of lawyer Dino Mazzone already expressing interest in assembling a group.
The Alouettes are a true asset to our community. A couple of weeks ago it was great for me to connect with players Chandler Worthy and Jake Wieneke when they gave some pretty impressive motivational speeches to students at James Lyng High School in St. Henri. The Canadiens and CF Montreal do not readily make players available like this.
Let’s hope we do not face a winter of wondering if we will lose our professional football team again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.