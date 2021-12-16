What is that I like the most about my car?
Unquestionably it is my subscription to Sirius XM Canada Satellite Radio, the country's leading audio entertainment company. It offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App.
Now I will not list all of my favorite stations. It is sufficient to merely talk about the King of All Media Howard Stern, the man who put Sirius XM on the map. You can listen to his program 24/7 on Howard 100 and Howard 101. I remember when CHOM FM aired his syndicate show in the fall of 1997. So controversial, it was eventually dropped. For years I tried every way I could to find him on the dial of border stations. I even had my brother-in-law in Chicago record episodes and mail me the cassettes.
When Stern debuted on Sirius XM I was initially able to listen to him online. We got a new Honda nine years ago which had Sirius XM installed and as a tribute to Howard (and the Broadway Channel for other family members) it was a no brainer to take the option.
If there is one bucket list item I hold near and dear it is to meet and interview Stern one day. I have met Montrealer Chris Wilding, one of Stern’s writers and producers. We met at the Stern Studios near Times Square.
This week Stern had a star-studded line up of guests for his final live week of 2021, including first-time guest Ben Affleck, Billie Eilish joined by FINNEAS, and legendary musician Neil Young.
Stern is regularly credited as the best interviewer in the business for his deep, wide-ranging long-form discussions with legends of entertainment. Recent guests to join The Howard Stern Show include Kate Beckinsale, Coldplay from the Apollo Theater, Dave Grohl, Billy Joel, Jimmy Kimmel, Steve Martin with Martin Short, Sir Paul McCartney, Metallica with Miley Cyrus and Sir Elton John, Emily Ratajkowski, Ed Sheeran, and Kristen Stewart.
Later in December, listeners will also be able to tune in to a special Howard Stern Best of 2021 on Howard 100 and Howard 101. Howard 100 will feature the biggest, funniest and most dramatic moments from the past year on the show. Howard 101 will spotlight interviews with top comedians, actors, musicians and newsmakers from the past year.
The Howard Stern Best of 2021 will air Monday, December 20 through Friday, December 31 on Howard 100 and Howard 101 via satellite and on the SXM App. Fans can also watch videos from The Howard Stern Show on the SXM App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.