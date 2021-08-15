As a municipal politician facing re-election in November, I have known the voting date for four years. So have my constituents. The fact that this falls during a pandemic just makes the exercise a whole lot more challenging for everyone, notably the electorate.
The moment Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cut his hair and shaved his messy beard in June, it was crystal clear that he would call an election. True, Parliament is supposed to have a four year mandate. But Justin’s Liberals won a minority government in October 2019. However, since the COVID-19 pandemic hit he can hardly say that the opposition has made it difficult for the Libs to get things done. They clearly operate like they have a majority.
So here we are, in the midst of a fourth wave and Justin is rolling the dice on a snap election. He has kept enough Canadian individuals and companies afloat during the pandemic. I have spoken to some restaurant owners who feel they owe him big time. The same goes for many who would have been unemployed with no income coming in. The CERB was a bit too generous and as a result many businesses- especially in the food industry- still can’t find enough workers.
Erin O’Toole does not seem to a most formidable opponent. But we have never seen him in campaign mode. I interviewed him last year and I was quite impressed. Had the Tory hierarchy not stopped former Quebec Premier Jean Charest from running for the leadership a year and a half ago, we’d now be talking about a Conservative sweep across the country.
The NDP will increase its seat count. Leader Jagmeet Singh has a pretty good profile right now. The Bloc Québecois will win he majority of seats in Quebec and the Green Party - having treated its leader terribly - will be lucky to get two or three seats.
Municipal politicians like myself are not pleased with the timing of the election. It will have a negative impact on our ability to fundraise, find pole space for our posters, go door to door and merely get people’s attention.
I live in the Mount Royal riding, where Anthony Housefather happens to be the best Member of Parliament we have ever had. Anthony was my mayor in Côte Saint-Luc before switching to federal politics. He is present absolutely everywhere in his riding throughout the mandate. When a constituent calls , e-mails or sends a message via Facebook, he responds personally.
Last week Anthony announced that 19 organizations in the riding have received funding in the amount of $1,214,681.48. The funding was made available thanks to the Communities At Risk – Security Infrastructure Program (“SIP”) under the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness. Eighteen of the recipients are Jewish community organizations and one is from the riding’s Muslim community.
There are many people I know who are not fond of Trudeau and they are hinting they will park their vote with Tory candidate Frank Cavallaro, the former TV broadcaster. With the greatest of respect to Frank, Mount Royal is a Liberal stronghold. If they could not take it two elections ago when star candidate Robert Libman carried the popularity of then Prime Minister Stephen Harper, they are not going to beat the now two term Housefather.
I will say that there are some Liberal MPs who do not deserve to be re-elected. One in particular, whom I will not name in this article, is completely invisible in his riding. In fact he has not lived in Montreal for many years. When you leave a message at his riding office or send an email, it could be weeks before you get a return call. That is the polar opposite of how Housefather runs his riding.
So here we go, a COVID federal election. Imagine, if after all of this, that Trudeau merely returns with the same minority government? Or what if O'Toole gets a minority? Who will wear the best campaign masks? Will there be any COVID outbreaks among the campaign team members as they criss-cross the country? A lot of questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.