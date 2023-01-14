The Cast

Since the pandemic arrived, I have chosen to almost exclusively watch movies via the streaming services of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Crave. However, the opening of the CinéStarz Deluxe at Quartier Cavendish in Côte Saint-Luc tugged at my old movie-going strings a bit. For this is probably the nicest complex of its kind I have ever set foot in, so much so that clients are coming from as far as the West Island and North Shore to take a show in.

When I saw the trailer for A Man Called Otto, starring Tom Hanks, I told my wife that I could not wait until it became available on streaming. So off we went to the CinéStarz Deluxe, where I could sit back in one of their large leather seats with electronic reclining backs and extending footrests.

Why did A Man Called Otto grab my attention so much? First off, I love the acting chops of Tom Hanks. Regardless of what role he immerses himself in, you forget that he is Tom Hanks and recognize him completely in character. Oh yes, and as a huge cat lover, I saw that a homeless feline taken in by Hanks’ Otto plays an important role in the film as well.

The film evokes both sadness and laughs from the viewer. Otto is introduced as a very grumpy and angry older gentleman living in a Pittsburgh town house complex. We see that the cause is the passing of his wife Sonya. They had no children, so he is all alone and he makes multiple unsuccessful attempts to take his life in the hopes of joining Sonya on the other side. The filmmakers even find a way to make these scenes a bit comical.

A few individuals impact Otto’s disposition: a newly moved in young family; his estranged old friend, who is wheelchair bound and unable to speak; a young trans teenager, who was a student of Sonya’s and gains the acceptance from Otto that he can’t from his parents; and of course the homeless cat (real name is Smeagol) that he tried to leave out on the curb, but fell in love with. In flashbacks, Hanks’ real-life son Truman portrays Otto. As the movie goes on, we watch the storybook romance of Otto and Sonya and learn about why they never had any children.

So my advice: go see the movie and do so at Cavendish!

The eight screen movie theatre features amenities not seen elsewhere in Quebec and Canada. It opened last summer, after a massive construction job and following the fall 2020 closure of the Cineplex Odeon theatres. Cineplex ripped everything out, right down to the carpeting. Gurberg installed new larger screens, new washrooms, carpeting and flooring, high quality speakers and even LED strips that change colours.

A full bar, with 15 stools (and TV screens on the way), is not only unique – but with a liquor license patrons can now bring their alcoholic beverages into the auditoriums. Gurberg is also excited to announce that a new line of food will be available this week at the concession stands, from wings to Mac and Cheese to waffle fries, poppers, hotdogs and more.

Gurberg and his Cavendish manager Matthew Craigie are accepting group bookings for parties and events.

Go to https://www.cinestarz.ca/ call 514-504-5230 or e mail info@cinestarz.ca.

Based on the # 1 New York Times bestseller “A Man Called Ove,” A Man Called Otto tells the story of Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around. A heartwarming and funny story about love, loss, and life, A Man Called Otto shows that family can sometimes be found in the most unexpected places.

Directed by Marc Forster (Finding Neverland), A Man Called Otto stars Tom Hanks (Philadelphia, Forrest Gump, Cast Away), Mariana Treviño (Club the Cuervos), Rachel Keller (Fargo) and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven). The screenplay is written by Academy Award® nominee David Magee (Best Adapted Screenplay, Life of Pi, 2012; Best Adapted Screenplay, Finding Neverland, 2004) based upon the best-selling novel “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, and the film A Man Called Ove by Hannes Holm. The film is being produced by Fredrik Wikström Nicastro, Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman.

