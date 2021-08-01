It was in January 2020 that I last went to the Place des Arts, one of the Montreal entertainment venues that has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was Riverdance and it was nothing short than spectacular.
As readers know I am a Broadway fan and the next big musical on the schedule will be Cats next March. Lord knows whether it will have to be postponed for the umpteenth time due to the Delta variant.
For now, indoor venues like the PDA are back in business and at the intimate Cinquième Salle you will be able to relive the most phenomenal film and musical soundtracks of the last century via the Cobalt String Quartet on Sat. Aug. 14 (4 pm and 7 pm). On tap are songs from timeless classics like Star Wars, Pulp Fiction, Lord of the Rings and more.
The Cobalt String Quartet, founded in 2017 at the Université de Montréal, is an emerging ensemble primarily known for its eclectic and modern musical approach, exploring with as much enthusiasm the ancient music on period instruments as contemporary creations. It is composed of two violinists, Diane Bayard and Guillaume Villeneuve, cellist François Leclerc and on the viola Benjamin Rota. The members are dedicated to making music ever more accessible to a wide audience, defying stylistic and social boundaries. Increasingly active, the quartet concluded its first French tour in 2019 and collaborations with internationally renowned artists such as Laura Andriani, Yegor Dyachkov, Yukari Cousineau, Jutta Puchhammer, Silvia Mandolini and Vincent Lauzer. Cobalt is an ensemble in residence at Université de Montréal's Music Faculty and collaborative quartet at Domaine Forget.
The string quartet is led by the Villeneuve, who also serves as artistic director. Passionate about music, he studied at the Toulouse Conservatory, and obtained a master's degree in performance at the University of Montreal. Through the scholarships he attained, he honed his skills at McGill University. He now shares his knowledge through teaching at various institutions such as the Conservatoire de musique du Collège Stanislas.
Here is a look at their program:
- Traditionnel - Misirlou (Pulp Fiction)
- Charlie Chaplin - Smile (Modern Times)
- Frank Churchill - Someday My Prince Will Come (Snow White)
- John Williams - Star Wars Suite
- Joe Hisaishi - Suite Movie (Studio Ghibli)
- Howard Shore – Suite, Lord of the Rings
- Carlos Gardel - Por una cabeza (Scent of a Woman)
- Ennio Morricone - Gabriel’s Oboe (The mission)
- Andrew Lloyd Webber - Love Changes Everything & Phantom of the Opera
Tickets are available at the PDA box office, 514-842-2112.
