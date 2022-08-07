Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Periods of rain. High around 18°C. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low around 16°C. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.