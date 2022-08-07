I have always loved the City of Ottawa and the neighbouring Outaouais Region. It is the perfect getaway from Montreal and a relatively quick drive, just over two hours by car from my Côte Saint-Luc home.
For family reasons, I now go to Ottawa several times a year. There is great shopping, fabulous restaurants, nice beaches, no shortage of museums and attractions, Broadway musicals that do not stop in Montreal (such as Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen) and even a minor league professional baseball team.
The folks at Ottawa Tourism do a top-notch job promoting the area. I met with Communications Director Jantine Van Kregten, who has been a great contact, and she shared with me the challenge all tourism bureaus have come up against: COVID-19. Add to that last winter’s truckers convoy, just in the middle of their popular Winterlude Festival, and wow!
Well, tourism here is booming again.
Until October 10, 2022, “the 3rd Night On Us” promotion encourages visitors to stay longer and save! Book a three or more night stay and the third night is on Ottawa Tourism. The third night free credit is applied and deducted from the total bill upon check-out from participating hotels. Just got to ottawatourism.ca.
The restoration of Centre Block on Parliament Hill, which started in 2019, continues. A trompe l’oeil will be installed on Centre Block as masonry work continues through 2022 and beyond, allowing visitors to get a sense of what the building looks like behind the tarps. In the meantime, a “temporary” House of Commons has been constructed in West Block and a “temporary” Senate chamber is in the former train station next to the Rideau Canal. Free guided tours of these architecturally impressive spaces resumed in May 2022.
After a two-summer hiatus, Northern Lights, the FREE sound and light show, has returned to Parliament Hill in downtown Ottawa through September 5. This bilingual presentation projects huge images onto Centre Block and tells the story of Canada, running Thursdays through Mondays at 9:30pm in August and 9 pm in September.
Ottawa Yacht Tours began offering tours in late summer 2021, making 2022 its first full season of operation, offering private charters, as well as sunrise, sunset, lunch, and pleasure cruises for individuals or small groups on the Ottawa River. ottawayacht.ca A second all-electric tour boat, named Colonel By Drive, joins Rideau Canal Cruises which operates from May to October.
The National Capital Commission offers a FREE shuttle service pilot project from downtown Ottawa and Gatineau to destinations throughout Gatineau Park. The service runs on Saturdays and Sundays, until August 28. Pickup locations include Wellington Street near Lyon Street in Ottawa (first departure at 9:10am; last departure at 3:10pm) and the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau. The last departure from the Gatineau Park Visitor Centre is at 4:45pm.
Westboro Beach is closed for the 2022 summer season because of extensive work being done by the National Capital Commission to create new amenities, including community space and a restaurant! The City’s other beaches (Britannia, Mooney’s Bay, Petrie Island) are open as usual. We spent a day at Brittania.
The world’s first interprovincial zipline opened in late June 2021 and now links Ontario and Québec from May through October each year! Interzip Rogers sends visitors soaring from Ottawa to Gatineau on twinned ziplines 1,200 feet (425 metres) long and 120 feet (37 metres) high. Situated on Zibi properties on either side of the Ottawa River, the zipline offers spectacular views of the Ottawa and Gatineau skylines.
The Canadian Children’s Museum, located within the Canadian Museum of History, reopened in May 2022 after more than two years of closure.
Dining Out
This is a great place for dining. On my most recent trip I took advantage of restaurants with some nice outdoor patios as per my own COVID-19 safety protocols.
Milestones
It is official. The Milestones Grill + Bar chain of restaurants is headed to Quebec, with the first location slated to open at Fairview Pointe Claire in the first quarter of 2023.
Montreal-based restaurant franchisor Foodtastic purchased the popular chain in the summer of 2021. The Milestones chain has locations in British Columbia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Ontario
“This acquisition is consistent with our strategy of acquiring quality Canadian brands with growth potential, and we are excited to introduce Milestones to the Quebec market,” said Peter Mammas, who along with his brother Lawrence operates Foodtastic.
Gerry Kakaroubas, a brand vice-president for Foodtastic, told me the new Milestones will be part of the Fairview mall but have an exterior entrance only and be located next to Lucille’s. As for other targeted Quebec locations, a Laval spot will be added in the second quarter of 2023 near Place Bell.
There are four Milestones locations in Ottawa and since I travel to the Nation’s Capital often, I have been taking advantage of the take-out and delivery model. However, since my “go to” Pinecrest location has a lovely outdoor patio , my wife and I recently enjoyed our first sit-down dining experience there and it was absolutely fantastic. Montreal diners are in for a treat.
Located in the suburb of Nepean, right off Highway 417, there is a large parking lot. There are no reservations accepted on the patio, which can accommodate more than 40 diners, so it is first come, first served.
Milestones has been a leader in the casual fine-dining space in Canada for over 30 years by doing things a bit differently. Its menu includes various burgers, steaks and pasta dishes, assorted happy-hour fare and a kids selection.
For this visit my wife and I started off with some drinks and then shared a delicious appetizer called cakes by the ocean: two tri-coloured quinoa breaded salmon and shrimp cakes, grilled pineapple salsa, dilled avocado aioli, baby arugala, grape tomatoes and red onion. For the main course my wife had the seven ounce filet mignon, with mashed potatoes while I enjoyed the chicken parmigiana. For dessert we shared the chocolate ganache cake.
Chris Lovelace, the regional operations manager for Milestones locations in Eastern Ontario and New Brunswick, agrees that Quebecers will embrace the brand when it arrives. His family has roots in the Montreal area so he hopes to be part of the team that works on the openings.
“Quebecers have always been trendsetters,” said Lovelace. “Milestones will be a big success there. Customers appreciate our menu, with all of the fresh ingredients. There is a little bit of everything. We are in the people business.”
Lovelace notes that many of the newer items on the menu actually came from staff suggestions. “That is the kind of restaurant brand we are,” he said. “So we are the perfect fit for a company like Foodtastic.”
Al’s Steakhouse
Montreal is known for some iconic steakhouses, such as Moishes (soon to reopen), Rib ‘N Reef and Gibbys. On my most recent trip to Ottawa, I got to experience the legendary Al’s Steakhouse.
Located on Elgin Street, Al’s was established in 1967 by Halim “Al” Saikali and to this day remains in the same family, operated by his son Sam, daughters Jane, Gloria and Barbara and grandson Justin Merner. Al originally came to Canada as a Lebanese immigrant in the 50’s. Open daily for lunch and dinner, Al’s has ample free parking, can host over 100 diners in private events, and features a menu that will satisfy all tastes.
Al passed away a few years ago, but he left quite a legacy. “Before he opened this restaurant my grandfather actually spent time as a dishwasher at some Montreal steakhouses such as Joe’s to really learn the business,” said Merner, who is one of the managers.
Al’s became the first and only restaurant in Ottawa to cook its beef on live charcoal, giving steaks their distinctive signature taste. Merner notes that when you use charcoal to cook a steak, you can sear the meat with heat exceeding 1300° F, which will develop a natural crust on the meat and lock in all the flavor, then you move the steak to a cooler part of the grill until it’s cooked to your preferred doneness. “With the natural flavour of the charcoal, our salt blend we add to all steaks and a touch of drawn butter, there’s no better steak in city, and our longevity can attest to that,” he says
Make sure to sample Al’s garlic salad dressing, included on a starter salad with most meals. This is so popular that it is bottled and sold in-house and in grocery stores throughout the city. The dressing was created in 1970 by Al himself and their chef at the time. “Back in the day we’d send it home in wine or Perrier bottles,” Merner explained.
The restaurant seats 130 inside, 80 in a private banquet room and 80 on the beautiful outdoor patio overlooking a park, where we enjoyed our meal. “COVID was a blessing where that is concerned,” Merner says. “We never had a patio before that and it has become so popular.”
During the pandemic shutdowns, Al’s pivoted to take-out and delivery quite successfully and that format remains in place.
Let me just say that we enjoyed an extraordinary feast at Al’s, with Merner providing all of the recommendations necessary to make this the perfect meal. We began with some drinks, purple hazes for the ladies and a grapefruit & pineapple mule mocktail for myself.
The menu has a wide array of appetizers. I started off with a piping hot bowl of chicken noodle soup. Some freshly baked rolls, with soft butter, arrived at the table. Then the sharing began: Escargots au Gratin, with in-house garlic butter; a dozen outstanding P.E.I. oysters with different sauces (we liked the nice-sized container of mignonette, complete with a convenient dropper); a burrata salad for two, including heirloom tomatoes, evoo, house balsamic, fresh basil, maldon sea salt and crispy pieces of French bread; and tuna tartare, served with avocado, pickled radish, Asian dressing and crispy wontons.
Indeed, the meal could have been over at this point. However, the best was yet to come. After all this is a steakhouse. The ladies shared a 14 inch rib steak, cooked to perfection and already sliced, with a side of mashed potatoes. I chose the 12 ounce New York strip, which was to die for. On the side I ordered some garlic rice.
The meat at Al’s is butchered on site, breaking down large slabs of ribs, tenderloins, porterhouse and striploins. Merner says the meat comes to the restaurant aged approximately 30 days, and after they break the slabs down into steaks, they will continue the aging process to where they feel it gives diners optimal taste and tenderness. No steak hits the grill before 40 days aged.
Had we not enjoyed so many appetizers, we might have shared the 50 ounce tomahawk steak. Also for sharing, there is also the Butcher’s Board. It contains thick cut bacon, a sliced 16 ounce New York striploin, lamb chops, bone marrow, chicken kabobs, house sausage, jumbo garlic shrimp, vegetable skewer and crispy smashed potatoes. Merner lists the 20 oz. bone-in rib steak and the 10 oz. filet mignon as house favorites. On the seafood side you can order lobster tail, garlic shrimp, sea scallops, salmon filet, Chilean sea bass and Pacific cod to name a few.
And yes, we saved just enough room for some of their homemade desserts. The 24 k chocolate cake was sold out, but we had no complaints about sharing the lemon tart and the coconut cream pie
Not surprisingly, Al’s has attracted a lot of celebrities over the years. You just have to look at their Wall of Fame and see the likes of the legendary Colonel Sanders, Gene Simmons from the rock group KISS, multiple politicians and players from the Ottawa Senators. “We will often stay open late just for them after a game,” Merner said.
Will Al’s ever expand? “We had a second location for over 40 years,” Merner said, “but this being a family business we decided to focus on our one on Elgin. Yes, we get approached to franchise all of the time. But I do not think that will ever happen.”
Al’s Steakhouse is located at 327 Elgin Street. Log on to www. alssteakhouse.ca or call 613-233-7111. They are open Sunday and Monday, from 11 am to 10 pm and Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 11 pm.
Métropolitain Brasserie
Conveniently located next to the Byward Market at 700 Sussex, just steps away from Parliament Hill, Métropolitain Brasserie is home to Ottawa’s largest raw bar.
Open seven days a week, serving lunch, dinner and brunch on weekends, we had a wonderful summer Saturday evening dinner on their spacious patio. The weather was threatening that afternoon, but it would not interfere with our reservation for the spot is completely covered by a tent-like structure. The patio can accommodate 125 people. It nearly doubled in size when restaurants reopened during the early stages of the pandemic. Capacity inside is 300.
During the 2022 winter truckers convoy, the Métropolitain was directly in the eye in the storm. “We were deeply affected,” Marketing Director Sofia Santiso Borsten told me. “Fortunately, we bounced back and business could not be better.”
The Brasserie presents a Hill Hour every day from 4 to 7pm for discounted oysters and shrimp, and every Thursday for Buck a Shuck. There is an award-winning wine list that offers the most extensive list of varietal wines by the glass in the city and this is considered a prime place for a large event or a romantic dinner for two.
We started off the evening with some drinks and then took a good hard look at all of the options available among the appetizers. Some breads, rolls and butter and an order of outstanding mushroom Flatbread, with spinach, ricotta, Gruyère and truffle oil, started things off. Then came one of our favorites: a seafood platter for two (which was more than enough for three): shrimp, oysters, mussels, snow crab, cod croquettes and scallop crudo. This could have been a meal itself and savored every morsel. There is a larger platter for four available.
There is a nice selection of main courses. The Duck Confit caught my eye, an item I do not see available at too many restaurants I frequent. It was superbly prepared, with crispy skin and served with warm fingerling salad, roasted peppers, grilled onions, black olives, fresh basil, apricot harissa toss, and lime crema. As for the others, they opted for the steak frites petit (five ounces), heart of Angus ribeye and mâitre d’ hotel butter and Coquille St. Jacques, with seared scallops, mashed potatoes, wilted spinach, Mornay sauce, melted Gruyère & toasted Panko bread crumbs.
While we were quite full, it was pretty hard to resist the desert menu. We agreed to share the flourless chocolate cake, with caramel sauce and raspberry preserves. It literally melted in my mouth.
Other items on the menu include burgers bouillabaisse, spiced impossible meatballs, veal paillard, fish & chips, impossible Italian sausage spaghetti, roasted Arctic char , lobster ravioli, seared walleye, tagliatelle, halibut, mussels and frites, poutine, baked oysters, albacore tuna tartare and beef tartare, calamari, charcuterie and cheese board, soups and salads, sandwiches and omelets.
Weekend brunch is available from 10 am to 2 pm Saturdays, Sundays and select holidays. It is indeed something I look forward to trying on another visit.
The restaurant is co-owned by John Borsten and Sarah Chown, with Mike Poliquin as chef de cuisine. Meals are also available for take-out and delivery. For more details log on to www.metropolitainbrasserie.com or call 613-562-1160.
Zak’s Diner
Mark down Zak’s Diner as simply a fun place to eat when in Ottawa.
Established in 1986 by John Borsten and some partners, one of whom had a son named Zak, there are four separate locations for this 50’s themed eatery: the happening Byward Market, Elgin Street, Carleton Place and Kanata.
While the ladies dined elsewhere one night, I jumped at the offer from Zak’s Director of Marketing Sofia Santiso Borsten to experience Zak’s for the first time. I am a huge fan of these kind of restaurants. The Byward location is open 24/7 and offers all-day breakfast, unbeatable burgers, sandwiches, world famous milkshakes and much more.
I got a coveted table on the patio and my server Sean Rakowski, who was one of the managers that night, made some helpful suggestions. Since I was dining solo on this night there was nobody to share with. Zak’s is noted for its burgers, so the Zak Attack looked like a good option: two patties with bacon, swiss cheddar cheese and 1000 islands dressing. All burger meals are served with coleslaw, a pickle and either fries, curly fries, soup, salad, or onion rings. I had both the curly fries, along with garlic mayo for dipping, and a piping hot bowl of tomato bisque soup. And no, I could not finish everything on my plate. I washed everything down with my favorite soft drink, Dr. Pepper.
After this I took a good 20 minute break to prepare for one of the famous Zak’s milkshakes. I was delighted to learn that they have a lactose free option, so I went for the banana chocolate flavor with a nice serving of whipped cream and a cherry at the top. In fact, you get the equivalent of a full second serving as well so there is plenty to share.
This was a very satisfying meal and I look forward to going back to sample other menu items such as their salads, wraps, sandwiches, poutine, vegetarian and plant-based alternatives, all-day breakfast items and dessert options. They even have vegan shakes.
The Byward Market location is indeed open 24/7 and Sean says there is always a steady flow of customers. For latecomers the menu consists of all the marquee items.
At Zak’s, kids eat free Sunday to Thursday from 4 pm to close for indoor dining (holidays excluded). The way it works is you will get one free kids meal (10 and under) with the purchase of one adult meal and beverage.
“Zak’s does a good version of comfort food. It’s accessible, a good neighbourhood diner,” says John Borsten. “It is food everyone wants to eat and the price point is easy on the wallet.”
Zak’s Cantina is attached to the restaurant at the market, serving up Mexican street food. They share a kitchen and the patio of more than 30 tables.
While I would love to see Zak’s expand to Montreal. Sofia Borsten (John’s wife) says that new franchises outside of Ottawa are not part of the plan. However, a location at the airport in Ottawa may be in the cards.
You can also order take-out or delivery. The address is 14 ByWard Market Square. For more details call 613.241.2401 |or go to www.zaksdiner.com.
Kettlemans Bagel
This has become a must stop for me on trips to Ottawa. Kettlemans’ hand-rolled Montreal style bagels, unique spreads, fresh salads, and sandwiches make the perfect breakfast-to-go, boardroom power lunch or late-night indulgence. Founder and Montreal native Craig Buckley opened the first store in August of 1993. When he started the business, he simply wanted to make the best bagels you could find. By rolling, “kettling,” and baking traditional Montreal Bagel in a wood burning-oven using handpicked hardwood, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to the traditional quality of the food, Kettlemans has become a food institution — 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year — for 28 years. There are four locations in Ottawa, two in Toronto and yes very soon in Montreal right across the street from the Bell Centre. While the large bagel oven has arrived, Buckley told me thar construction and staff training might take until late 2022.
Kettlemans is a combined bagel shop/restaurant and that is where it will stand up among its competitors in Montreal. I just love the concept. As you get in line to make your order, there are pre-packaged snacks, bagels, party sandwiches, spreads, latkes , knishes and desserts to choose from. Montreal-based Solly the Caterer even has some goods on the shelf. The selection of your favorite bagel, fresh out of the oven and stuffed with classic deli sandwich ingredients, is a lot of fun. There is so much to choose from. I absolutely love this place! In fact, I had to go back to Ottawa a week after my initial trip and I could not return to Montreal without stopping by for my Kettlemans fix.
More Culinary News
The venerable Fish Market Restaurant closed in early 2020 after more than 40 years of business but its three-storey heritage building in the ByWard Market neighbourhood has been renovated to welcome Starling on the main floor and a gorgeous new rooftop patio, while Apothecary Lounge opened in the stone-walled basement level on June 30, 2021 and York on William (YOW) opened on the second floor in December 2021. It is on my list for a future visit.
A new Tavern at the Gallery outdoor restaurant debuted outside the National Gallery of Canada in fall 2021 and returned in spring 2022, joining sister restaurant Tavern on the Falls while the original Tavern on the Hill closes in 2022 because of nearby construction.
A new supper club called Marzitelli opened on Elgin Street in May 2022, with a second-floor outdoor patio complementing their live entertainment and dinner packages. The owner is former Suburban Newspaper writer Chris Michaud. I do hope to make a stop there on a future trip.
Ottawa’s seafood masters, Whalesbone restaurant group, opened a brand-new high-end steakhouse in September 2021 in a 130-year-old heritage building that previously housed a pub on downtown Ottawa’s Elgin Street. The restaurant—named Harmon’s—also features a rooftop patio.
On August 9, 2021, 1 Elgin, the restaurant at the National Arts Centre, unveiled a new patio structure adjacent to the Rideau Canal that includes a retractable glass roof and sides, extending the patio season dramatically.
I would be remiss not to mention the fact Ottawa has some notable chains Montreal does not: two Red Lobster franchises, a Perkins and Denny’s. I skipped the latter on this trip, instead stopping by Allô Mon Coco and Cora, two Quebec-born spots that have successfully expanded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.