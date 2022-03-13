It has been 15 years since Terry Di Monte and Ted Bird co-hosted a show on commercial radio.
On Friday, March 18, from 7 am to 9 am, they will reunite for one morning only on the Hudson-based Lite 106.7 FM. You can listen to it on your radio, depending upon where you reside, or online at https://lite1067.ca/
Bird and Di Monte were a team for 21 years on CHOM FM, CJFM (now Virgin Radio) and CJAD. Di Monte left the station for a gig in Calgary in 2007. In 2010, Bird quit the station for philosophical reasons. He eventually resurfaced on TSN 690, but was let go when Bell Media purchased the all-sports radio outlet. That was not surprising given the fact that the new Bell Media radio team consisted of some of the same people whom Bird had bumped heads with the previous time.
Bird found a home on Evanov Media, which owns Lite 106.7 FM, and has done well voicing commercials and providing social media content to his own clients. Di Monte returned to CHOM in 2011. He retired last year and recently moved to Kelowna, BC because his wife got a good job there. However, the connection between the duo never disappeared. They launched their own video podcast, called Standing By.
Given the time difference, Terry will be up at 4 am BC time. That is typically when his alarm went off throughout his career.
Lite 106.7 FM Program Director Ted Silver made it clear this reunion will be for “just this once,” but who knows what may occur in the future. “I'm sure many Montrealers will be delighted to hear Terry and Ted together again,” said Silver.
(0) comments
