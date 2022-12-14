I continue to urge my friends in the anglophone community to expose themselves to more French films. For one thing, many of the productions that come out of our province are superb.
Such is precisely the case with Tempète, directed by Outremont’s Christian Duguay. When I was a young child my dad would bring my brother and I to Blue Bonnets Raceway where harness racing was the thing. We were little kids. There was this really nice driver named Roger White and he graciously gave my brother Chuck and I some thrilling rides.
That nostalgia all came back to me when I watched Tempête, which will be released in theatres across Quebec on Wed. Dec. 21. Adapted from Christophe Donner's children's novel Tempest at stud, the film stars Pio Marmaï, Mélanie Laurent, Carole Bouquet and Carmen Kassovitz.
Born in her parents' stud farm, Zoé grew up among horses and has only one dream: to become a jockey. Tempête, a filly she sees being born, will become her alter ego. But one stormy night, a tragic event shatters all her dreams and she becomes wheelchair bound,.
Filmed in France, there are some fabulous horse racing scenes. Three young actresses portray Zoé, with Kassovitz portraying the pivotal role. The movie will make you want to cheer for Zoé and her parents. There is also a remarkable opening scene in which Zoé and a horse are born at the exact time.
As Duguay points out, this is a film about resilience. And the relationship between the characters and the horses is almost organic. The character of Sébastien, played by Kacey Mottet Klein, is seemingly autistic.
“I did not need to explain the condition of Sébastien, who probably suffers from Asperger's Syndrome or a form of mild autism,” said Duguay. “ I met with the behaviorist who had collaborated on (another) film so that Sébastien's attitudes would be as authentic as possible. At times, he gets angry, and at other times, he is deeply happy, just like you and me. These are the kind of people who show us that a life's journey is frail if it is not structured by a solid, well-anchored emotional spine.”
As for the three young actresses who play Zoé at different ages, Duguay says: “Initially, I settled on Carmen Kassovitz, who rode a horse well, but I had to find a 10 year old actress. And as I had Carmen in my sights, I had to hire a young girl who was a bit typical, like the father. I needed a common point between the three girls. We searched and searched, with my casting director Valérie Espagne, and my watchword was not to go into pathos: I wanted someone who would let us into her confusion, but also who would be stubborn. We refined the rewriting of certain scenes when I found my actress: thanks to the talent of Charlie Paulet, we feel, at 12 years old, that she has been immersed in this environment since her birth. As for June Benard, the little five year old, her madness and passion make her totally charming.”
What kind of training did the actors undergo? “Pio had never driven a sulky, but we were lucky enough to have the legendary Pierre Vercruysse at our side,” Duguay explains. “ Pierre was Pio's coach: he explained to him how to understand the horses, how to harness and unharness them, how to seal and unseal them; he introduced him to the handling of the reins and showed him how to maintain the boxes. It was a daily training: I wanted his gestures to be natural. I took photos and videos of Pierre and we watched them together so that Pio could learn from them. He did almost everything without being overtaken and was running on circuits at 60 km/h, which is the speed of the races at the Vincennes racetrack!
“It was the same for Carmen. I wanted her paralysis not to be pathos: I asked if she could have a partial handicap. So, after checking with health professionals, we decided that she was partially paraplegic, her spinal cord injury being incomplete allowed her to hold on physically thanks to her abs. We then imagined orthopedics, which allow her to be in suspension, and Carmen had to train to give the feeling that she is supported by this device. It was a very meticulous work to make it look like she could go back up and it started with the rehabilitation. When, towards the end, Marie looks out the window and discovers her daughter on horseback, the emotion is palpable. She decides to keep this secret between them.”
In the press kit, Kassovitz was asked how she adapted to playing someone with a disability. “ When I was told that I was going to play in a wheelchair, I had a stressful moment: I knew that I was going to have to reproduce the gestures of a disabled person,” she said. “ I had a chair delivered to my house, and I spent several days sitting on it, practicing using only my arms, and I tried to do without my legs for a month. I developed a huge respect for people in wheelchairs. I even went down the street in my wheelchair to see people's gaze and I realized how little our society provides for people with reduced mobility.
Shooting did take place at a stud farm in Normandy.
How did they shoot the racing scenes? “First of all, nothing would have been possible without the precious help and contribution of people from the trotting world,” said Duguay. “ Starting with the legendary Levesque family, Pierre and his daughter Camille, our advisor Martine Cours, Pierre Vercruysse our coach, who helped us recruit horses all over France, as well as all the teams at the Vincennes racetrack and the Grosbois domain, not to mention all the jockeys, lads and drivers. In short, we are talking about more than a hundred people who were involved to help us.
“As for the shooting, it was impossible to do several takes: we could only use these horses for a limited time. At the beginning of the race, when the horse was warming up, I would shoot a few cutaways, but we couldn't ask the horses to go back to the track several times: they would participate in a first race, then rest and, sometimes, compete in a second race.
“My chief cameraman was in a truck to follow, we communicated with the riders by earphones, we told them when the cameras were ready, we did a lap of the track, we turned up the power, and we knew we could do it two or three times at the most in one day of shooting. Because the respect of the animal was our absolute priority. It is important to know that these horses are athletes who can suffer a muscle strain or be exhausted. You have to start from scratch and reinvest your time and energy into another horse. We wanted the viewer to understand that this process is part of the adrenaline and that the horses have the desire to excel: it was these subtle issues that I wanted to bring to the forefront in the racing scenes.”
