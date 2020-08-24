It is that time of year for The Fantasia Film Festival and this 24th edition is taking place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Organizers consider this as a cutting-edge virtual festival. It began Aug. 20 and continues to September 2. They are working with Festival Scope and Shift72 via their newly-launched online festival platform, which offers studio-grade DRM and operates according to the Motion Picture Association of America’s security standards.
There are a massive new assortment of feature films, as well as panels, talks, tributes, and special events. It is all available on their website at https://fantasiafestival.com/en/
Promoters from one of the films called Anything for Jackson reached out to me. It features the horror film debut of actress/screenwriter/producer. Konstantina Mantelos. This is her first feature film. She is no stranger to the entertainment world, having landed roles in various theatre productions, short films, web series and a movie of the week after graduating theatre school at Ryerson. She recently started her own production company, where she's developing and writing her own work.
Anything for Jackson follows an elderly couple who lose their only grandson in an unexpected accident, prompting them to kidnap a pregnant woman with the intent of performing a "reverse exorcism"; inserting their deceased grandchild's soul into the woman's unborn baby. In a race against time, the couple are faced with uninvited ghostly guests, and must discover a way out of the haunting they've created.
In order to prepare for her first-ever feature film campaign, while quarantined, Konstantina decided to use her free time in a constructive yet creative way by challenging herself to watch a different movie each day. What started out as a fun way to pass time has now turned into so much more, with her recently surpassing film #145!! She even offers her Instagram followers an in-depth review and critique of each movie watched on her Insta stories.
Was it frightening to act out scenes in a horror film? “I have to admit that sometimes when the cameras started rolling and the hush fell over set, the quiet would be broken by some terrifying sound directly behind me,” she noted. “In those moments real chills ran down my spine and there are some genuine shrieks of terror! All of which is a credit to the actors playing the tormented spirits, the amazing prosthetics and makeup work, and of course our director, Justin Dyck’s eye for frightening moments!"
A native of Toronto, Konstantina says she has visited Montreal many times. “I am always blown away by the rich arts and cultu and the cinematic views,” she says. “Denis Villeneuve, who happens to be one of my favourite filmmakers, studied cinema in Montreal, and twice I have performed in the stage play Incendies by Montreal playwright Wajdi Mouawad.”
Naturally Konstantina is disappointed this film will not be screened before a live audience, “ especially for a horror film, not to be able to sit in the movie theatre with a live audience. You want to hear the screams and audience reactions happening around you in real time! Fantasia is such a fabulous festival and they draw in such passionate movie and horror buffs, the live premier would have been a blast. However, they have done an amazing job at rising to the challenges of the pandemic and bringing the festival to a digital platform. Though I will not be able to walk the red carpet, I will be able to share the experience of the premiere with an audience all across Canada and that is in some ways even more special.”
The film premieres next Tuesday, September 1.
Osez! en solo Montréal Danse K par K
Still on the entertainment beat and as we become accustomed to the new normal during this COVID-19 pandemic, I am always amazed at how organizations are adapting.
Take Agora de la danse for instance, which is inviting spectators to plunge once again into the magic of the dancing body as it launches its new season with Osez! en solo. Five solo dance artists working in conjunction with five sound designers will create five short pieces, exceptional moments whose strength lies in their simplicity. And get this - they will be presented to one or two spectators at a time. Nestled in a small selected site in Montreal and wearing a headset, the spectator will be completely attuned to the performer, who is mere metres away. Dance aficionados will be able to fully enjoy the intimacy of this privileged experience.
If you can choose the neighbourhood, the exact location is a secret rendezvous, and the performance site is only revealed to the spectator a few days beforehand. Upon arriving at the location, she or he will enjoy the surprise of discovering which dancer is performing. One solo at a time, according to their own preferences, spectators will be encouraged to collect these five little choreographic gems. Diverse in form and style, they all convey a shared desire to perform and promote dance, driven by a desire to open up exciting ways of attracting new audiences.
The works presented are by Louise Bédard, Stacey Désilier, Mecdy Jean-Pierre aka Venom, Jessica Serli and VIVUS James Viveiros. The sound designers are Pascal Asselin aka Millimetrik, Antoine Berthiaume, Roger Cournoyer, Nelly-Ève Rajotte and Patrick Saint-Denis.à As to where, they will occur in secret spaces in the Little Burgundy, Little Italy, Plateau Mont-Royal and Rosemont neighbourhoods. Karine Ledoyen is the choreographer. All in all, 30 artists are involved!
Choreographers-dancers are Louise Bédard, Stacey Désilier, Mecdy Jean-Pierre aka Venom, Jessica Serli and VIVUS James Viveiros Composers Pascal Asselin aka Millimetrik, Antoine Berthiaume, Roger Cournoyer, Nelly-Ève Rajotte and Patrick Saint-Denis. External eye Sophie Michaud
Some of the sessions have already taken place. Others are planned for August 25 to 29, 2020 (Tuesday to Saturday) 6 p.m. 6.30 p.m, 7 p.m, 7.30 p.m , Each session is 10 minutes long. A simple ticket is $10 / Double ticket (two people living together) is $15
Log on to www.agoradanse.com/en/ box-office/ and for Osez! en solo Québec via larotonde.tuxedobillet.com
