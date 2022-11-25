The Ladies of Shimmering Lights, who do such a wonderful job fundraising for different causes, will host an evening of comedy on Wed. Nov 30. (7 pm) at the Centre du Sablon (750 Ch. Du Sablon) in Chomedey.
Spokesperson Lily Percs notes that she and her group of young seniors have been very supportive of the Shriners Children's Hospital of Canada. Thus far they have raised enough money to purchase two specialized wheelchairs. They are now working towards purchasing a very expensive machine called the Arthro Scopic Tower, which will enable the hospital to double the number of arthroscopic surgeries and cost about $67,000. “Shimmering Lights will join together with several other fundraising groups and perhaps help get this machine a little faster,” Percs says.
Shimmering Lights also support two shelters for battered women, fulfilling many items on their wish lists several times a year. In addition they donated $1,200 to the Red Cross for the Ukraine disaster. Each year they place 14 white roses at the Université de Montréal École Polytechnic Massacre memorial
As for the performers, Laval’s very own Gino Durante will join the one and only Lawrence Corber on stage. “My dad is from Chomedy,” an excited Corber told me. “He played football at Chomedey High and tells that to anyone who will listen: waiters, barbers and the lady writing him a ticket. I spent a lot of time in Chomedey as a kid and there is always a sense of homecoming when I perform there. I couldn't be happier to be that close to a Mr. Puff's.”
Corber, who is one funny guy, is glad to see COVID restrictions removed. “The pandemic was tough for everyone,” he says. “Comedy was sparse, but thankfully I was able to make ends meet ...by nude modelling for those guys in the metro.”
Well, true joking aside, Corber says the past six months have been incredible. “My wife and I welcomed our first child in June,” he said. “ I was lucky enough to record at JFL for Just for Laughs Originals and I finally tackled the pile of laundry that has been on the same chair since 2018,”
As for his focus these days, Corber laughs: “Being a new dad is all I think about. You gotta find the funny when you are sleep deprived and covered in vomit. My wife is really my rock; she always says inspirational things like ‘What do you mean you are going to an open mic?’”
Here is a clip of Corber performing
Tickets for the show are $25. There will be door prizes, raffles and refreshments served. You must RVSP in advance to Lily ( 450-688-0026), Barbara (514-574-7311) or Elise (450-688-6611).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.