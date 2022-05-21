I first met Marie-Marguerite Sabongui 20 years ago when, as the then young star of a hit Fox TV kids show called Galidor: Defenders of the Outer Dimension, I invited her to visit her former elementary school Gardenview in St. Laurent to speak to students.
This week I reconnected with her for the first time since then to talk about her new Canadian-made film called Pink Lake, which premieres in theatres May 27. Pink Lake was produced, directed and edited by Emily Gan and Daniel Schachter and also stars Charles Brook as Sam and Alysa Touati as Cora, portraying a couple who have agreed not to have children. Then along comes Nadia (Sabongui), an old friend of Sam who wants to have a baby to raise on her own. She asks Sam to become her sperm donor. At first Cora is on board, but that sentiment does not last. It is a terrific film which I got to preview and addresses this topic in many ways.
"Emily and I went to CEGEP together," Sabongui shared. "When she and Daniel invited me to be part of this film I was very happy."
You can see my video chat with Marie-Marguerite here.
Sabongui, whose brother Patrick is also a noted character actor, trained at the Conservatoire de la Danse de Montreal, The Neighborhood Playhouse School of Theatre, and the Upright Citizens' Brigade. For years she studied with the late Jacqueline McClintock. She has a BA from McGill University in Cultural Studies. Throughout her acting career, she did environmental and social justice advocacy. She was one of the first Canadians trained to deliver Al Gore's Inconvenient Truth presentations and toured the country delivering talks. This eventually led her to do her Masters' in Environmental Science and Policy at Columbia University. She and her husband Benedict Moran run Blind River Media, a media production company. One of her passions over the last few years has been to work with refugees and refugeeresettlement. They even lived in Turkey for two and a half years. Back in Montreal since 2019, they reside in the Plateau with their two young children.
Sabongui said that the movie was filmed a few years ago at a time when she and her husband were trying to have a child via IVF (Invitro Fertilization). “So the theme of this script meant a lot to me,” she said
The film was shot in Gatineau, mainly at a beautiful cottage that Brooks himself owns and yes on the site of the real Pink Lake.
