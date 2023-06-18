The 19th annual Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast took place at Le Jardin Royalmount on June 18, bringing in a record $400,000 in proceeds before expenses to assist seniors in crisis.
I feel a tremendous amount of pride to have served as vice-chair and emcee of this event since day one. About 20 years ago, the late Harold Greenspon called to ask if I’d help him create such a program. At the time I was looking at running for city council in the 2005 elections and I asked first if he’d be seeking his old seat back. When he said no, I told him I’d assist him if he would do the same for my council bid.
Initially, the Sports Breakfast was never meant to be a fundraiser. We just wanted a program to bring the community together. However, when current co-chairs Mike Wagen and Bram Naimer came aboard, assisted by the likes of lawyer Cookie Lazarus, this event took on a life of its own.
First off this venue is second to none. Word has it that this will be the final year for Le Jardin, at least in this location. With its outdoor/indoor format it is the ideal spot to hold a celebration and I can only hope we might be able to be back there or some place similar in 2024.
Matthew Ross, who now hosts a terrific new podcast, was broadcasting from the event and you can watch his interviews with some of our guests.
At this year’s event we celebrated 30 years since the Montreal Canadiens won the Stanley Cup with Sports Personality of the Year, former Habs Captain coach and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Carbonneau! Former ‘93 teammates and management joining him were ex-president Ronald Corey, former GM Serge Savard, Vincent Damphousse and Benoit Brunet.
Guest of Honour Sylvan Adams, philanthropist, businessman and community leader, could not make it in person due to commitments in Israel. But his close friend Roy Salomon made a beautiful speech and Adams spoke via video. He also made a very generous donation.
Businessman Herb Black introduced Carbonneau, whom he described as a dear friend. Soon after Black announced an $18,000 donation to our cause. Carbonneau was interviewed by noted journalist Michael Farber. Herb Zurkowsky of The Gazette, who doubled as an invaluable committee member, was joined by CTV’s Kelly Greig to interview the 1993 Habs entourage.
Kid Mercury, the popular Jewish trumpeter from the Habs Stanley Cup days at the old Forum, was there to serenade the alumni.
The Expos Legend Award went to Dennis “El Presidente” Martinez, best known for his 1991 perfect game against the LA Dodgers. We must thank Perry Gee of Expos Fest for making this happen. Perry and the great Mitch Melnick interviewed Martinez on stage. When Melnick asked him about that second chance he got in baseball with Montreal, after battling alcohol problems with the Baltimore Orioles, he become very emotional.
Chantal Machabée, the vice-president of communications for the Canadiens and a longtime reporter for RDS, received the Larry Fredericks Media Award. That was named after my late dad, Lawrence Frederick Cohen, who passed away nearly 11 years ago. Kelly Greig and Pat Hickey welcomed Machabée to the stage. Hickey, who recently took full retirement from The Gazette, praised Machabée for the work she has done since joining the Habs.
Canadian Olympic artistic swimmer Jacqueline Simoneau was on hand as an RBC Athlete. She is such an eloquent speaker and noted she is now pursuing a career as a podiatrist.
Zurkowsky and Didier Ormejuste of RDS oversaw our Alouettes segment, featuring President Mark Weightman and former players Peter Dalla Riva and Tim Fleiszer.
Last year we had Devon Levy, a goaltending prospect for the Buffalo Sabres, as our guest and now he is in the NHL with the Buffalo Sabres. This year we introduced another NHL Jewish goaltending hopeful. He is from Dollard des Ormeaux, helped Quinnipiac University in Connecticut capture their first national championship and just signed a two year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes ,Yaniv Perets. What a fine young gentleman.
I would like to thank JP Bertrand from TVA Sports for assisting me with the introductions.
As the hub of Montreal’s 50+ community, the Cummings Centre touches the lives of 10,000 individuals on an annual basis.
In keeping with the ever-changing needs of this demographic, the Cummings Centre has evolved into a multi-dimensional membership-based community organization offering programs and services to the greater Montreal’s 50 plus population.
The Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation, in part, provides the financial resources necessary to enrich the quality of life of 50PLUS, by supporting projects and activities that promote excellence in healthy aging.
We must also mention, that almost half of Quebec seniors live below the poverty line. This is a shocking statistic that is expected to increase over the next few years. With your support, the Cummings Centre Foundation will continue to offer support services and resources to the most vulnerable.
Proceeds from the event will help fund programs, and support social services for Seniors in Crisis such as offering Therapeutic Dementia Care, community mental health program, art, music and pet therapy, assisted transportation and accompaniment, homecare services, a volunteer delivering service of Kosher meals-on-wheels, and so much more!
Two committee members, Steve Stein and Jack Gurevitch, presented the brew from their 5 Minute Coffee Company.
Bravo to Cathy Simons, Gail Grief, the staff of the Cumming Centre and the entire committee for an extraordinary job.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMvNNASfXX8&t=27s
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sUF694T3NMg&t=17s
