The Ben Weider Educational Centre Chabad Seminary of Canada has not let the pandemic stop them from attracting excellent speakers. For the past year they have presented a wide array of interesting personalities virtually.
Coming up on Wed. April 28 (7:30 pm) is a program featuring Leibel Mangel. It is not every day you meet someone who served in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) whose background is that of being the son of a Chabad Rabbi and grandson of one of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz. Businessman Eddie Weinstein from Globe Electric will moderate with Seminary Director Rabbi Abraham Cohen.
Mangel enlisted at the age of 19. He served as a machine gunner in the Kfir Brigade, where he took part in numerous high profile anti-terror operations. Since his military discharge, he continues his service by fighting for Israel and the Jewish people in both the mainstream and social media throughout the USA. Presently he is a Krav Maga instructor, helping civilians defend themselves with IDF hand to hand combat.
I asked Mangel, 27, how many people with a Chabad background enlist in the IDF? “I don't have an exact number, but I do know that those numbers are increasing,” he said. “There are many soldiers today who come from a Chabad background. Many more than there were in 2013 when I moved to Israel to enlist. Even from the religious community as a whole, the number of boys and girls who are enlisting is going up at an incredible rate. The mission of protecting our people and our homeland is an important one to Jews from all different backgrounds.”
Mangel’s grandfather remains an idol to him. “My grandfather is one of the youngest survivors of Auschwitz,” he explained. “Hearing his stories growing up, I always knew that I would need to do something for the greater good of our people. Serving in the IDF was my way of telling my grandfather and the millions of other Jews who have sacrificed so much for our people that I am appreciative of all they have done and I will do my part for the next generation. It takes individuals to stand up and ensure the future of our people.
“I had the complete support of my family and those within my community. Conflict is shown on the news and the TV shows because it makes for a more interesting story, but Chabad has been on the forefront of supporting Israel and IDF soldiers for decades.”
A resident of Los Angeles, Mangel runs an organization called the Magen Am Veterans Program. They assist IDF lone soldier veterans when they return to the US after their military service, providing them with the skills, tools, and resources needed to create a strong foundation as the begin the next chapter of life. “At the same time, we leverage their training and experience protecting the Jewish people - to provide the ultimate protection for the Jewish community here in the US,” he says.
