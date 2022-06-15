The St-Ambroise Montréal Fringe Festival is officially underway, running until June 19. At this time of year I am usually inundated with press releases from the performers themselves and I carefully review each one, looking for storylines that grab me, A case in point is 77 year old Los Angeles criminal defence lawyer Murray Meyer who is returning to the city he once called home.
When I reached out and told him about Bill 96, the disturbing language legislation that is making English a dirty word, he was not too familiar with it which makes the title of his shows June 11 to 18 that much more interesting: Je Demeure En Montreal is improper French; it should be Je Demeure A Montreal. He is retaining the wrong one, which should delight language czar Simon Jolin Barrette. His show is about a Brooklyn Jewish boy who lands in Montreal in 1957, discovers smoked meat at the Brown Derby on Van Horne, Montreal duplexes, the Habs, The Protestant School Board of Greater Montreal by way of Northmount High School and Zionism; all the while repeatedly flunking French. Meyer was 12 when his family began their decade stop here.
SEVEN
Meanwhile Naomi Gwynn debuts SEVEN at the Festival, a creation and performance project in which seven emerging level dance artists come together to explore the work of Canadian painters, the Group of Seven. Set to Ontario indie-rock band Rheostatics and music inspired by the Group of Seven, this show reimagines the existing visual and audio expressions of the Canadian landscapes through movement.
Through a series of solo narratives, intimate duets, and intricate group ensembles, the work captures familiar moments where solitude and companionship intersect and coexist. Moments of fluid synchronicity are manipulated and disturbed by the internal narratives of the artists that work both in opposition and partnership to one another. The cast, featuring seven new voices in contemporary dance, functions as an ecosystem itself, applying touch, isolations, and repetition in their engagement with one another, articulating the universal experience of being both alone and together.
Gwynn, founder and artistic director of the AVIV collective is a choreographer and dance artist based in Montreal. She completed Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company’s International Dance Journey program in 2019, and proceeded to dance as a member of Cobos Mika’s junior company in Palamos, Spain. Beyond her extensive background in dance and choreography, she is a graduate of McGill University’s Bachelor of Social Work program. Gwynn’s central interest as an artist and community organizer is how movement connects us - to our bodies, to music, to space, to our environment, as well as to social discourse, and each other. Her resume includes numerous performances in Ottawa, Montreal, Israel, and throughout Europe, but is equally reflective of her community work, as a volunteer outreach coordinator for Freestanding Room - offering affordable and multidisciplinary studio space to local artists, and a facilitator of movement workshops in community settings, including a women’s shelter, and a community mental health therapy center.
SEVEN’s creative team includes Gwynn, Sylvia Berman, Benjamin Alexandor, Lauren Buchardt, Brittney Canda, Ariane Lavasseur, and Aicha Benchâboune - with support from Catherine Wilson, Adele Ross, Nicole Jacobs, Lara Haikal, Jake Poloz, Hannah-Jane Clutchey, Isabella Diliello, and Anja Fanslau. As a group, the team holds extensive training in the domains of contemporary dance, gaga, classical ballet, floorwork, acrobatics, screen dance, theater, classical opera, and circus. The talent, drive, and creativity among the team has resulted in a dynamic piece of choreographic work, reflective of the forceful artistry of these young creators.
“We draw inspiration from the Group of Seven as a collective of artists that came together to cultivate a distinct artistic voice” Gwynn says. “However, we do not align ourselves with nationalism or imperialism and we would actively like to combat, challenge, and question these issues that are inextricably tied to the Group of Seven”. In exploring themes of Canadian wilderness within the Algonquin-Anishinabeg territory, she notes that it is critical to acknowledge that these are Indigenous lands."
SEVEN will offer free admission to Indigenous identifying attendees, and 15 percent of ticket sales will go to the Native Women’s Center of Montreal.
There are still shows on June 17 (6 pm), 18 (4:45 pm) and 19 (2:45 pm) at La Chapelle Scenes Contemporaine (3700 St. Dominique St.).
Here is a bit of a trailer.
Pearl Hart
Pearl Hart (born Pearl Taylor; 1871–1955) was a Canadian-born outlaw of the American Old West. She committed one of the last recorded stagecoach robberies in the United States, and her crime gained notoriety primarily because of her gender. Many details of Hart's life are uncertain, with available reports being varied and often contradictory. Now comes the world premiere of a one woman show on her life at Studio Multimédia du Conservatoire (4750 Henri-Julien). It is called The Heart of a Pearl. Donna Byrne directs and Natalie Darbyson stars. Catch the last two shows on June 17 (8:30 pm) and 19 (12:30 pm).
Go to www.montrealfringe.ca for all ticket info.
