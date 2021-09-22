The Azrieli Foundation's decision to publish beloved Montrealer, Pinchas Blitt's memoir A Promise of Sweet Tea, into a new climate for Canadian Jews was not an accident. Following the July Segal Centre Virtual launch, the book is slowly winning wide literary acclaim.
You can watch the entire launch here.
Via Zoom I interviewed Blitt, now 90 years young, and Jody Spiegel to talk about this extraordinary project. Jodi is the director of the Azrieli Foundation’s Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program, for which they have published 120 stories thus far.
Blitt, a lawyer by profession who only retired from his practice in 2014, had never written a book before. It took him two and a half years to complete following which he approached the Azrieli Foundation. That began another process in terms of fact checking and
Pinchas Blitt isn’t an esteemed Stanford University historian like Steven Zipperstein (Pogrom) nor did he emerge from the educated Italian middle class like chemist, Primo Levi. Whatever Blitt’s astonishing accomplishments later in life, the pre-teen boy that narrates A Promise of Sweet Tea was a product of the smallest of small, rural, Ukrainian shtetls.
Like the rural towns that dot the North American heartland, 10 year old Pinchas Eliyahu’s Kortelisy was also “multicultural,” but in the very worst sense of the word. Medieval refugees from Ashkenaz, the Volhyn Jews of Blitt’s account had endured for close to a millennia as a small minority amidst masses of upper class Poles and Ukrainian peasants. Relations with their church-going neighbors were long-standing and intimate enough to be called “safe,” , until the political winds changed. The hovels where they made do without indoor plumbing, paved floors, electricity or modern medicine as late as the 1930’s, comprise the chrysalis of much of North American Jewry.
Young Pinchas lives in fear of Cossacks and wolves and the local antisemitic children, but he finds belonging in the rich texts and traditions of his ancestors. When the Soviets invade, Pinchas’s life is infused with new meaning as he innocently devotes himself to the teachings of Comrade Stalin. Then the Nazis arrive, and Pinchas witnesses his beloved village being brutally attacked. As his family seeks safety in the marshes and forests, their precarious existence brings Pinchas face to face with his own mortality and faith, and with a sense of dislocation that will accompany him throughout his life.
For generations of Canadian Jews, the question of whether a Holocaust could happen in the Canada was an exercise in pure angst with no practical implications or reasonable basis beyond the truisms of Jewish history. Unlike some immigrants to Israel in the 1940’s, Jewish Canadians didn’t keep a bag packed just in case. The phrase “into the woods” had no darker connotation than a Stephen Sondheim musical.
Has everything changed now? CNN anchor Jake Tapper’s July 1 report on the sudden rise in violent antisemitism seems like a dystopian inversion of the world before Gaza. The ADL reports that over four out of ten American Jews feel their personal safety has declined precipitously since May when the conflict began. The Toronto Sun reports that attacks against Jews have soared. It may not be genocide, but the political winds have changed in an ominous direction.
Into this possible intimation of impending evil comes the story of a heroic ten-year-old boy (now a Montrealer) who detected a similar “change in the political winds,” ran with his family into the woods, and managed to survive there for two years - until the world emerged from the last time it blamed the Jews. Which makes Pinchas Blitt’s memoir fundamentally unlike any book published before.
For as much as Promise of Sweet Tea is what literary historian David Roskies calls “a Yiddish memoir written in English,” and a heart-pumping chronicle of one family’s courageous journey into the unknown, it’s also a manual for anyone laying awake at night thinking about the new army of cossacks rebottling old pretexts to hunt Jews on Canadian streets, not knowing what to do, or the reason this has come upon them.
The Holocaust Survivor Memoirs Program was established by the Azrieli Foundation in 2005 to collect, preserve and share the memoirs and diaries written by survivors of the Holocaust who came to Canada. The program offers educational resources to connect teachers and students to survivors’ first-hand accounts. The diversity of stories allows readers to grasp the enormity of what happened — one story at a time.
Blitt's memoir, A Promise of Tea (July 15, 2021, $14.95 US, $14.80 CAN; ISBN 1989719155; trade paperback) is the crowning achievement of the memoir program undertaken with little fanfare but monumental literary and historic results by Naomi Azrieli, her late father, David Azrieli, and their widely respected Toronto foundation. It exists to tell stories which would otherwise go untold. Given the present moment, we wanted to help them get more awareness for this new title and their efforts more generally, which are remarkable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.