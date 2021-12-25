When my brother Chuck and I were young we created fictitious hockey teams with made up names when we played tabletop. With our dad being a sportswriter we were familiar with the name of Lou Marsh, a former sports editor with the Toronto Star. His name was synonymous with Canada’s athlete of the year via the Lou Marsh Award. So yes, Chuck and I included that name among our top players. Little did we know that this man was a racist and antisemite!
Marsh died in 1936 and the award was created soon after. Only in recent years has talk of his unacceptable views made a few headlines, with a few calls for the award to be renamed. Roy Salomon, a distinguished Montreal community leader in the Maccabiah Games movement, jumped on this issue after he read a piece by Mark Hebscher in the Canadian Jewish News. Roy is now on a mission!
Marsh had a long, documented history of promoting racism and discrimination in his columns. The Toronto Star has now agreed to assess “whether it is appropriate and fitting to continue to have his name associated with the award.”
Says Roy: "We cannot sit back and ignore people like Lou Marsh. We must continue to fight against those who spread lies about our Jewish people and about Israel, one of the great nations of the world. Too many people have the ‘Ostrich Syndrome,’ but as they learned too late in Germany too late in the 1930’s, these kind of problems do not just disappear by themselves."
Roy has a good suggestion of who to name it after: Montreal Canadiens legend Jean Beliveau.
Beliveau accompanied Roy and his entourage to Israel for the Maccabiah Games. I am proud to say I knew the man known as "Le Gros Bill" and I had the opportunity to interview him countless number of times. In 2014 Roy was honoured by the Cummings Jewish Centre for Seniors Foundation Sports Celebrity Breakfast. Beliveau was not well enough to attend in person, but he agreed to have a colleague and I come to his South Shore condo so he could record a message for Roy. Beliveau passed away six months later.
Beliveau played 20 seasons for the Habs, was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame and he was even approached to become Canada’s Governor General, but turned it down. What an outstanding choice he would be!
“Jean Beliveau was not only a great hockey player, but an outstanding, modest man with excellent character,” says Roy. “He would be a wonderful person for our youth to emulate. I always felt honoured to count him as a good friend.”
Roy has gone as far as calling Beliveau’s widow Elyse, whom he considers a friend. “I wanted to make sure she was comfortable with the suggestion and I am delighted she said, ‘Of course,’ with the understanding that it is only an idea at this time,” he reports.
Jack Todd of The Gazette has already written in favor of dropping the Marsh name in his terrific Monday column. Other journalists have climbed aboard.
As for Hebscher, he told Roy, “I will keep up the good fight. We will ensure that Marsh’s name is removed.”
