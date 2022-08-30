In 2015 Léa Clermont-Dion and Guylaine Maroist began developing a documentary aimed at sending a clear message to society that hatred towards women transmitted via the internet is dangerous and widespread. Three years later they began filming and just as the pandemic took shape in 2020 they went into post-production. The end result is fascinating and shocking feature called Je vous salue salope, which I got to preview. The title translates into “I salute you, bitch.”
The film will be released in Quebec theatres on September 9, with a major Montreal premiere set for Wednesday, September 7 at the Outremont Theatre in the presence of the directors, some of the people involved in the documentary, as well as several artistic, cultural and political personalities.
From an initial list of at least 50 people, directors Clermont-Dion and Maroist narrowed that down to four, across two continents: Laura Boldrini, former president of the Italian parliament; Kiah Morris, former American Democratic representative; Marion Séclin, a French actress and YouTube artist as well as Laurence Gratton, a young Quebec teacher who has been harassed for the past five years by a former classmate. To understand the phenomenon of online misogyny, the directors went to the heart of Silicon Valley to meet Donna Zuckerberg, a specialist in cyber-violence against women and sister of the founder of Facebook.
The film is in both English and French, with sub-titles, and is something that needs to be seen by our younger generation. “Sadly, the lives of these women and others affected by this hatred is like a horror movie,” said Maroist.
Clermont-Dion, a noted feminist, says she hopes the film starts a new discussion about this topic and opens minds. “We want this subject to be taken seriously,” she said.
In the case of Laurence Gratton, for the past five years she has been harassed by a former classmate. While in university, she began receiving hate mail from accounts she thought belonged to female students in her program. Over the years, the messages didn't stop. The situation even worsened: rape and death threats, harassment, photographs of the young woman that ended up on pornographic sites of the "dark web." The young Quebecer is not the only one: more than 40 women have been targeted by the same individual. Despite her fear, Gratton denounces these attacks and demands that law enforcement protect her and support her in getting her attacker convicted. She also wants her students to be aware of cyber-violence.
As the directors maintain, women are facing assault more than ever in the digital space. The misogynists who run rampant on the internet have one goal: to silence women. “Are we witnessing the rollback of women's rights?” the directors ask.
“In 2012, as I increasingly spoke out in the public space, I experienced my first form of harassment , including death and rape threats,” said Clermont-Dion. “I withdrew and kept quiet. I was 22 and ashamed of being a woman for a while.When I became aware of the extent of the phenomenon and the number of women affected, I wanted to make this film, bold in its approach and punchy in its effect, to change things. I took the bet that we should not censor ourselves to raise awareness. Online hatred of women is not cinematographic, so we had to find ways to make viewers feel the collateral damage caused by this scourge.”
Added Maroist: “What we wanted to show at the beginning, is that cyber-violence affects women much more, but as our research progressed, we discovered the resurgence of a whole retrograde and anti-feminist misogynist ideology that was propagated on social networks. Throughout history, whenever women have claimed their rights, they have experienced meager advances followed by even greater setbacks. Facilitated by the anonymity offered by online platforms, this is what we are witnessing today: a huge backlash, a wave of hatred towards women that is getting out of control. Faced with this wave, the important thing is to fight continuously until we succeed in fighting it. We must be idealistic, especially in social justice.”
It is no accident that this film is being released in the midst of a provincial election campaign. The two directors will be on hand at the premiere to speak to those in the audience and listen to their stories,
Their message: “When women's rights are threatened, we must stand up!”
The film received financial support from the TELUS Fund, Sodec, Telefilm Canada and the Rogers Group of Funds through the Feature Documentary Program.
