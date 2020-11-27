The guessing game is over.
Sean Henry will become the new host of CBC Radio One Daybreak in January, succeeding Mike Finnerty who is headed back to England to make cheese.
Rebecca Ugolini will fill in for the interim. Henry has been the weeknight anchor for the CBC Montreal late night television news the last few months. Prior to that he fulfilled the same role on weekends and served as a news reporter.
Henry grew up in LaSalle. "This is an opportunity to do something different," Henry told Finnerty this morning. "I hear all of the fun you have in the mornings."
I have had the chance to work with Henry over the years wearing my school board hat. He is fair, accurate and creative journalist.
"I wanted the chance to connect with Montrealers in a different way, at a different time of day," Henry said in a CBC interview published on their website. "Mornings are an opportunity to start fresh. The show allows us to do it together, at one big breakfast table, digging into the news of the day and talking about random subjects. I've noticed Daybreak listeners like to talk about food!"
As for late night TV, Joanne Vrakas has been filling in for Sean at times and would a logical replacement unless there is an offer out there for Montreal favorite Jamie Orchard. Vrakas was the co-anchor of City TV's Breakfast TV.
Now we sit and wait to see who replaces morning anchor Andrew Peplowski on CJAD 800 Newstalk Radio. Program Director Chris Bury said he has no specific timeline at the moment.
