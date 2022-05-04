I was 10 year old when the historic 1972 Summit Series between Canada and the Soviet Union took place yet I remember exactly where I was for Paul Henderson’s goal that gave our country a dramatic victory in the eighth and decisive game. Last week I devoured Scott Morrison’s fascinating new book titled 1972: The Series That Changed Hockey Forever.
Team Canada had no less than six members of the Montreal Canadiens: Yvan Cournoyer, Serge Savard, Peter Mahovlich, Frank Mahovlich, Guy Lapointe and Ken Dryden. The book provides a comprehensive look back on the selection of the team, game by game coverage, detailed interviews from then and now and tributes to the many team members who have passed away.
While the book was completed before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops invaded Ukraine, looking back at what the old USSR was like 50 years ago during the Cold War show that not much has changed. Moscow was portrayed as a frightening place to visit back then. Now the country’s leader is a pariah and any thought of an 50th anniversary reunion of the team is very unlikely.
“The world was a different place in 1972,” Morrison told me in an interview. “There was no world wide web and we feared the Soviets because of the Cold War. This was East vs. West.”
Morrison quotes the iconic Foster Hewitt’s broadcast call of: “Cournoyer has it on that wing. Here’s a shot. Henderson made a wild stab for it and fell. Here’s another shot. Right in front...they score! Henderson has scored for Canada!”
These immortal words, spoken to hockey fans around the world, capture the historic final-seconds goal scored by Henderson that won the series, the first of its kind, and one of the most dramatic sporting showdowns in history. With the Soviets dominating international hockey, this series was meant to settle the debate, once and for all, of who owned the game. It was Canada’s best against the Soviets for the first time.
Expectations were high as the series began. This was supposed to be easy for Team Canada, but after the disappointing first four games on home ice with only one win, victory seemed out of reach. With the final four games in Moscow, Canada got a rare glimpse behind the iron curtain as the team, as well as three thousand raucous fans, arrived in the USSR. Amid the culture shock and strained relations, what followed was a tug-of-war battle that lasted to the dying seconds of game eight.
Morrison uses a storyteller’s voice to reveal what it meant to hockey then, and what it means now.
See my video chat with him here:
Morrison said he spent several hours on the phone with Team Canada coach Harry Sinden, now in his 90s and sharp as a whistle. “His memories were very vivid,” he said.
Sinden’s assistant coach was John Ferguson, who had just retired from the Canadiens.
As for Alan Eagleson, who spearheaded the series and headed the NHL Players Association, in 1994 he was charged by the FBI with 34 counts of fraud, racketeering, and embezzlement and became a pariah and criminal. There is a lot about him in the book vis-à-vis his role in the series, but Morrison did not try to interview him. “A lot of the players have strong feelings about him,” he said. “But many are still grateful for what he did to bring that series together.”
How will the 50th anniversary in September be marked? “I know there will be commemorative stamps and coins,” he said. “Over the years Putin has treated this group very well at other anniversaries. The Soviets celebrated that series like they had won. They showed that they could play with the world’s best players. I feel badly for the former Canada and Soviet players who won’t have a chance to celebrate this anniversary like they probably originally planned.”
It was interesting to see in the book what an important role then Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau played in making the series a reality. Now his son Justin has that job and he is issuing sanctions against the Russians. It is mentioned that Justin was eight years old and attended the first game at the Montreal Forum with his dad.
Serge Savard was 24 years old and suffered a hairline fracture in his ankle in game three yet came back in Moscow to finish the series.
I enjoyed reading about Team Canada’s stop in Sweden before heading to Moscow. It was a chance to recharge their batteries. But Morrison told me it was also the place the players bonded. “Those guys who were not from the same team hated each other,” he said. “Sweden brought them together.”
The roster of 35 also seemed quite inflated. Morrison said they needed that many players for intra-squad games at training camp since there were no exhibitions and it ended up making for a lot of unhappy campers. “Everyone thought Canada would win this series easily and everyone would get into some games,” he said. “But it did not happen that way.”
This is a great book. For kids who like sports and hockey, it certainly represents an educational read.
Morrison is currently working on a book about former NHL coach Mike Keenan and another on former NHL General Manager Doug MacLean.
The book 1972: The Series That Changed Hockey Forever is published by Simon and Schuster.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.