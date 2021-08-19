Laval city councillor for Souvenir-Labelle Sandra El Helou enjoyed a nice lunch with outgoing Mayor Marc Demers recently at Arahova Souvlaki in Chomedey.
The outgoing mayor and the popular city councillor discussed issues of concern for the Souvenir-Labelle sector and did so purposely at a local restaurant to show their support for the industry. "We unconditionally support our local Laval restaurateurs,” Sandra said. “We received a warm welcome, impeccable service and a delicious meal!”
The Mayor and Sandra ordered the succulent chicken souvlaki trio with a Greek salad.
“Personally, I have always been a customer and a big fan of Arahova, but especially of Greek cuisine in general,” Sandra shared with me. “I also like to encourage local business, especially during the tough time of the pandemic."
Sandra will miss Mayor Demers, who is retiring. “Personally, he was always there for me as a colleague, but also as a young woman new to politics,” she says. “He took on the role of a mentor whom I can rely on if needed. He has always been a great support and he challenged me to trust myself, go for it, to lead by example and inspire other women.
“I will keep good memories of this beautiful friendship and I can tell you that it is a real honor to work alongside him.”
What did they talk about?
After the welcome and the very cheerful discussions with the Arahova team, they chatted about the Greek community in Laval and mutually expressed gratitude towards them. “It is unequivocal that the cultural communities of Laval are extremely important in all spheres of our society,” Sandra said. “Moreover, members of the Greek community are no exception to the rule and their contribution contributes to the prosperity of the city.
“I don't think I'm revealing a secret by saying that the mayor is very proud of the city's cultural diversity, a cultural diversity that lives in harmony and is committed to the entire Laval community. We have many Laval residents of Greek origin so present with their fellow citizens. It is with pride that I share this with all of my colleagues and our candidates from the Laval Movement-Team Stéphane Boyer.”
The subject of seniors in need and in precarious situations was also discussed with the mayor.
“With the pandemic continuing to rage, we are deeply concerned about the plight of our senior citizens who are still experiencing an enormous impact, such as mental health, total isolation, poverty and malnutrition,” she explained. “It is for this reason that, like Stéphane and my colleagues, the mayor supported me in the process of creating the Advisory Committee of Seniors. This is an issue that is very close to our hearts and we are working hard to remedy the situation and thus take better care of our seniors.”
Sandra is indeed a true gem!
