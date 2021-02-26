As friends, family and admirers of Irving Grundman mourn his passing at the age of 92, please allow me to share a story for which I will always be grateful for a time when he stood up for me when it was not even his job.
Grundman was the Montreal Canadiens" general manager from 1978 to 1983, winning a Stanley Cup with the team at the tail end of its four straight championships in 1979. When he took over I did not know him personally. In 1980, at the age of 18, I was hired to work at the now defunct Sunday Express Newspaper. Published by Quebecor, it was noted for a strong sports section.
Prior to the 1981 season, sports editor Bob Amesse applied for a season’s press pass for me. Public Address Announcer Claude Mouton was in charge of media relations then. He refused the request, even though our French counterpart the Dimanche Matin had more than a half dozen writers accredited. I knew that because my late dad Larry was a press box regular for the UPI wire service. Ironically, Mouton had always been as good to my brother and I as kids, letting us sit in the box and go in the dressing room once a year.
Amesse was displeased with our snub. Even though Grundman’s job was to run the hockey operation, Amesse called him. A few days later, much to my shock, I got a call. “Hello Mike, this is Irving Grundman from The Montreal Canadiens,” he said, as I stood speechless at the other end. “I spoke to Mr. Mouton and you will no longer have any trouble getting into the press box. If you do, here is my number and you can call me.”
Well, needless to say Mouton was never nice to me again after that. Even after Grundman left the team in 1983 and was replaced by Serge Savard, Mouton let me be until The Express folded and I then became a casual visitor helping my dad.
In today’s era, would Marc Bergevin had done something like that to a young kid who was being pushed around? (Although new PR boss Paul Wilson is a prince). Grundman and I forged a connection from that point on. In 1982, when he obtained Ryan Walter and Rick Green from Washington in a blockbuster trade for Doug Jarvis, Rod Langway, Craig Laughlin and Brian Engblom, I called his secretary directly and he got right back to me at home for an interview. I remember he spoke to me for an hour, asked how I was doing in school and more.
Grundman was not a hockey man, but he had run the Montreal Forum’s business operations and was the choice of legendary GM Sam Pollock over Scotty Bowman. The latter would end up departing in anger and sign with the Buffalo Sabres as GM and coach.
Grundman was never treated fairly by the French media, especially after he selected Doug Wickenheiser first in the NHL draft over local boy Denis Savard.
When the Sunday Express folded, I joined The Suburban as a news reporter. One of my beats was St. Laurent City Council. Grundman had been elected in 1968 and served 35 years in office. After leaving the Habs he devoted his attention to the bowling alleys he owned (Laurentian, Pare and others) and served as key advisor to the Mayor of St. Laurent. During this time we spoke several times a week. He took me for lunch often and I saw all of the good work he did in the community. With his son Howard, he also made sure to make the bowling alleys available to non-profit organizations.
Regrettably, Grundman’s political career ended in 2004 when he pleaded guilty to municipal corruption. I spoke to him soon after and asked if he would like to share his side of the story. “Mike, I screwed up,” he told me. “I think it is best to just keep a low profile from now on.”
Grundman was sentenced to community service and did so with pride for many years at the Jewish General Hospital. I’d run into him often there and he greeted me with a smile. “I am just fine,” he told me. “I know I am doing good here.”
I’d also see him at Inter Coupe on Decarie, the wonderful coiffure run by Victor Soussana and Georges Ouaknine.
Grundman played the ultimate price for his transgression, spending the last 17 years of his life very much in the background. It is not the legacy he had hoped for.
Born in Montreal on July 23, 1928 to the late Morris and late Bessie (Epstein), he had an exceptional business career He worked alongside his father in the meat industry, founded Laurentian Lanes in 1959 with his lifelong friend the late Jack Prehogan as a city councillor played a major role in the development of the St Laurent Technoparc as executive chairman. He was appointed President of the Montreal Forum in 1972 experiencing five Stanley Cup wins one as GM in 1979. Besides the JGH, he volunteered his services for many community organizations.
“I became acquainted with Irving many years ago at the Endo Dept of the JGH,” commented Suzanne Elbaz. “Irving and I instantly connected as he did with all the staff . Irving was a loyal and dedicated Wednesday volunteer and arrived with his weekly treat of a freshly baked danish ring. He brought happiness and laughter into our department. He always spoke about his family with admiration and pride.”
Added Evelyn Young: “I had the good fortune to work with him at the Endo Department. He was always so cheerful and full of interesting stories about his hockey time and about his family which he told with great enthusiasm. He never failed to bring us all a treat. That was the kind of thoughtful person he was. He will be missed.”
Manuel Dalfin spoke of Grundman’s role as a builder of Beth Ora Congregation in St. Laurent. “Irving helped us enormously at Beth Ora, both when we acquired the additional land ,and helping us get new members for our synagogue,” he said.
Contributions in his memory may be made to the “Irving Grundman Memorial Fund” c/o the Jewish General Hospital Foundation, (514) 340-8251 or to https://jghfoundation.crowdchange.net/donate.
Rest in peace Irving. Forty years ago you stepped up for me and it has never been forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.