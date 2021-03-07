Just over a week after the passing of Irving Grundman, another builder of St. Laurent in Maurice Cohen has passed away.
As I stated in my tribute to Grundman, I covered St. Laurent City Hall for The Suburban in the 1980s, at which time I got to know Maurice very well. He was a prince of an individual who would come up to me at the end of a public meeting and pinch my cheeks.
By day Maurice was a coiffure and his many devoted clients raved about his service. I found out why after he went into somewhat of a semi-retirement and set up shop at Intercoupe Le Spa on Decarie. His brother-in-law Victor Soussana owns the salon and Maurice wanted a place to accommodate his long-time regulars (including the likes of Grundman) a couple of days a week. He even installed his own private telephone line.
When making appointments with my coiffure Georges Ouaknine I would usually ask if Maurice was in that day for it meant an extra special visit. The man was simply fantastic be around and he had so many great stories to share, especially from City Hall.
Maurice retired from politics in 2017. He served nine consecutive terms for a total of 35 years. His son Jacques served as his worthy successor.
Mayor Alan DeSousa reminded me that when Maurice first ran in 1982 and got elected, he broke the barrier by being the first resident who came to Canada as an immigrant in recent times and got elected to St. Laurent council - no mean feat. "He was since re-elected eight times, serving nine consecutive terms, winning with huge majorities in his district," the mayor says. "Maurice’s greatest strength was his closeness to the people in the community. He was a pillar of the St. Laurent Jewish community, helping found institutions, like École Maïmonide de Montréal and Synagogue Petah Tikva, that flourish today. He was granted the Roll of Honour by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for representing our city for over 18 consecutive years on its board of directors. Over my 20 years as mayor, he always had the pulse of our community that allowed us to bring important community services, such as our Bibliothèque du Boisé and our Sports Complexe, to reality. With his passing, I lose a friend and a colleague who was dear to me, but St. Laurent loses an important pillar of our community."
As a young boy with elderly parents, Maurice had to fend for himself in his native Casablanca, Morocco. In his teens, he met and charmed a woman from Casablanca whom he married soon after. In 1964, he and his pregnant wife, two sons and the youngest brother of his spouse, whom he took in as his own, left his native country for Canada to make a better life. He set up his first hair salon in Côte des Neiges. From the moment he and his family moved to St. Laurent in the early 1970s he made an impact. In particular he became involved at the Congregation Petah Tikvah and was a natural for politics, but for his people skills specifically. In non-COVID times here was a man who wanted to shake your hand, give you a hug or, as I mentioned, pinch your cheeks.
Maurice leaves his wife of 61 years Raymond Soussana, his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren,
Contributions in his memory may be made to the "Maurice Cohen Memorial Fund" c/o Montreal Chest Institute Foundation, 514.934.4414.
