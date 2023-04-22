Have we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, which is very much present?
Clearly the response is “no.” Remember how Tele-medicine was supposed to be a game changer? Some physicians still wisely take this route, but many do not and insist that you come see them at the hospital or their office so you can be sure to mix in with a lot of sick people.
The two cheek kiss and handshaking stopped for a while, but that is back too. I opt for the fist pump.
Yes, we have reached the point where society is completely back to normal. COVID-19 is not gone, but the majority of the population have decided to merely live with it. I know many individuals who are not keeping up with their vaccines. That’s not smart,
What really irks me is the Quebec Ministry of Health’s recent announcement that it's time to start relaxing guidelines on wearing masks in health-care settings.
In a press release issued last week, the Ministry said it's following the latest public health recommendations to "lighten" its guidelines on personal protective equipment.
"Precautions must now be based on a more precise evaluation of the situation, according to the local reality," it reads
Each facility will now be responsible for determining the level of protection required, including whether a mask should be worn.
Like most people my age (60), I find myself at my regular hospital in particular fairly often, be it for blood tests, to see a specialist or accompany a family member.
A few months ago I was in the waiting room about to see one of my doctors when a woman pulled down her mask, blew her nose, put the Kleenex back in her purse, fastened the mask uselessly beneath her nose and when she was called touched the door knob to the entrance with her filthy infected hands. Oh yes, I neglected to mention that she could have gotten up to wash her hands or at least carry a hand sanitizer with her. How many people caught what she had that day? I made sure to pull down the side of my shirt when touching the same door handle.
Hospitals are generally for sick people. No longer do we have the COVID police at the front doors, ensuring that you wash your hands and wear a clean mask. Waiting rooms are packed and others like that woman are coughing, sneezing and lord knows what else. And what about the emergency room (and worse the waiting room in emergency)' Would they like to truly multiply COVID cases?
I have accepted the fact that masks are no longer required in public settings. However, in my opinion masks in healthcare institutions should continue to remain mandatory for years to come. I for one will never walk through a hospital again unmasked. (Ditto for a grocery store). Some of my doctors who have seen me in recent months even came to work with colds. At least they were wearing masks.
I can only hope that the administrators of the hospitals and clinics I go to maintain the mask mandate. Dropping it merely makes their facilities less safe!
