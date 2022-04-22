Like most hockey fans of my generation, I grew up idolizing Guy Lafleur. News of his death from cancer stopped me in my tracks today. Yes, I knew he was ill, but I had hoped he would pull through.
I remember going to the games as a fan, watching him play at the old Forum. What a remarkable talent. When I got to experience the thrill of the lifetime and cover the Canadiens for the old Sunday Express Newspaper, here I was an 18 year old kid going into the Habs dressing room on a regular basis. I would go up to Lafleur with my pen and pad. Sometimes he was alone at his stall. What a gentleman! I even got some one-on-one interviews with him outside of the rink.
A few years after Lafleur retired, in 1989, he made a comeback with the New York Rangers. My brother and I had tickets for his return to the Bell Centre and next to Rusty Staub returning to the Expos, this was the most memorable experience I ever had as fan. He scored two goals and the building exploded.
In full retirement, I had several interactions with Lafleur. In 2003 I was invited to a Harry Rosen store at Rockland where Lafleur was signing autographs. The photo above is me asking him what kind of salary he'd be making in this day in age. Now remember, this was 19 years ago yet his response was, "Don't get me started," with a huge laugh.
Lafleur would be making $10 million a season easily.
In 2014, Lafleur's good friend Donnie Cape arranged for him to be the special guest at the Cummings Centre for Seniors Sports Celebrity Breakfast. What a day that was! Lafleur remained at his table after the event until he signed every single autograph.
I feel very fortunate to say that in my lifetime I interviewed in person multiple legends, including Lafleur, Maurice Richard and Jean Beliveau.
Rest in peace Guy!
