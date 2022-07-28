On the eve of Quebec elections on October 1, Les Films Opale have well-timed the release of their new film Arlette.
I got an advance copy to review and I thoroughly enjoyed it. In fact, I think it might even inspire our political leaders as they fill out their candidacy lists for the fall vote.
Arlette’s Montreal premiere took place July 28 at the Outremont Theatre in the presence of the cast, crew and many celebrities.
Produced by André Rouleau and Valérie d'Auteuil (Caramel Films), Arlette boasts an impressive cast including Maripier Morin, Gilbert Sicotte, David La Haye, Paul Ahmarani, Benoît Brière, Claudia Ferri, Bruno Marcil, Anne Casabonne, as well as the participation of Lara Fabian and Micheline Lanctôt.
Approached by the Premier of Quebec (Sicotte) to rejuvenate the image of his government, Arlette Saint-Amour (Morin), the very popular director of a fashion magazine, becomes Minister of Culture overnight. She immediately succeeds in creating a real buzz around culture with her look and her audacity. Almost immediately, she stirs up trouble by clashing with the powerful Minister of Finance (La Haye) over culture funding. In fact she downright embarrasses him, even providing sensitive information to the leader of the opposition.
The past few years have been a rollercoaster of sorts for Morin, who gained notice as a popular French language television host and the ex-wife of former Habs enforcer Brandon Prust. In the spring of 2020, she was accused by singer-songwriter Safia Nolin of sexual and physical harassment. Morin went off the grid soon after and many thought her career was over. However, clearly guided by some clever publicists, she proved to everyone that her life could be turned around. She apologized for her transgressions, sought professional help, admitted to problems with substance abuse and as a result her fans welcomed her back. Now happily attached to Jean-Phillippe Perras and a new mom, her portrayal of Arlette will only increase her popularity.
“It was a pretty rocky two years,” Morin told me in an interview. “But now I am in such a bright place in my life and much happier. Motherhood is the most amazing thing in the world. It puts everything into perspective and it really makes you want to become a better person.”
Filmed mostly in Quebec City and at the National Assembly, none of the politicians resemble the current group of elected officials. No political parties are identified. The Premier does not look or act like Francois Legault and the opposition leader is man, so nothing close to Dominique Anglade.
One of the early scenes is very interesting as Arlette gets introduced to her staff of advisors and is handed a mountain-full of briefing manuals. She gets targeted in question period and peppered by the media in her first press conference, speaking much too freely and carelessly and thereby setting up her battle with the finance minister.
Morin told me she was actually first pitched the script for Arlette five year ago. However, the producers could not get the funding necessary. Fast forward to the fall of 2020 and the movie was a go and Morin received an invitation to audition for the lead role. “I felt so personally connected to the character of Arlette,” she said.
I also noticed the inside of a very familiar venue: the St. James Theatre in Montreal, used as the site of a gala presentation attended by political leaders. Ezio Cariello, who owns the St. James, the Rialto and the soon to open Theatre Cartier, confirmed to me that filming did indeed occur at the Old Montreal venue over a nine day period in March of 2021. Ironically, that is where I first got to meet Morin in person a few years ago when she hosted a fundraising event for the Foundation of Stars.
The voting public is shown as big fans of Arlette. In fact, she takes on rock star status. Legault has already plucked former PQ MNA Bernard Drainville, who most recently was a radio star. Conservative Party leader Eric Dhime was also a media darling. But there is nobody from the cultural milieu that I know of presently set to run. Perhaps Morin would consider this as her next act?
“Never in a million years,” she laughed. “That is not for me. But it was really fun to play the part.”
What about a sequel to Arlette? “Yes, I was discussing that with Gilbert who plays the Premier,” she said. “I could see a sequel in which Arlette becomes the Premier.”
I had a parting suggestion to Morin. If Rejean Tremblay ever decides to bring back the hockey drama series Lance et Compte, who better to be in the cast than Morin? “I would agree,” she says, “as long as I do not play a hockey wife. I had enough of that.”
The film is directed by Mariloup Wolfe. She studied film at Concordia and has also performed in a number of TV shows and movies.
Arlette will be officially released in Quebec on August 5 and be presented in official competition at the 15th Festival du Film Francophone d'Angoulême, to be held in France from August 23 to 28.
