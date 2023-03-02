SiriusXM Canada, of which I am a proud subscriber, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) has announced the eight semi-finalists vying to be named the 2023 winner of SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition. The stakes are high as each of the semi-finalists begin recording original tracks in-studio, which will later be shared with Canadian country fans to vote for their favourites. The field will be narrowed down to the top three, but only one will eventually be crowned the winner, receiving $25,000 and the title of the SiriusXM Top of the Country champion.
Twenty-four year Lydia Sutherland, who is already blossoming into a superstar in her own right, represents Quebec. She grew up in a small town called Godmanchester, which is about an hour’s drive from Montreal.
A standout performer from TVA’s La Voix, the French language version of American TV’s The Voice, Sutherland has generated millions of streams independently and has already emerged as one of the most hotly sought-after songwriters and collaborators in the business.
Universal Music Canada (UMC) has already signed her up and she now resides in Nashville, which is where I caught up to her via Zoom. She has just released her most personal track yet, “Look Like Your Exes.”= This new single is a relatable and honest look at feelings of insecurity, and she says it’s just the beginning of a new musical journey.
“'Look like your exes’ is the first of many singles out of the new banjo-pop lane I’ve been working on for the past few years,” she explains. “I wrote look like your exes’ at a time where I felt overwhelmed and insecure about the way I looked compared to my boyfriend’s exes. This is the most vulnerable and honest song I’ve released yet.”
Sutherland told me she has already written over 1,200 songs, crediting the pandemic lockdown for a lot of those.
Inspired by conceptual artists who write with raw honesty such as Taylor Swift and Julia Michaels, Sutherland says she is crafting music for her label debut that captures the theme of growth and graduation. “Twenty four is a weird transition age so there are a lot of firsts happening - from falling in love, being hard on myself, moving out of my mom’s house, moving to a different country, losing friends, making new ones, signing a record deal - it’s very much that era of insecurities so there will be some varsity, high school vibes visually,” she says.
After the public shows their support by voting for their favourites, the finalists in the Sirius XM competition will head to Nashville for industry mentorship opportunities and a performance spot at the 2023 CMA Fest. Sutherland is already there. They'll close out the summer with a festival performance at Lasso Montréal in August, followed by the Top of the Country Finale at Country Music Week in September where the winner will be crowned. Sutherland has already been booked at Lasso
In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, SiriusXM is awarding both runners-up $10,000 and all will receive a SOCAN song writing camp experience in Nashville following the competition. The Finale will air live on SiriusXM's new Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171).
"As a champion of Canadian artists, the Top of the Country competition is a highlight for us at SiriusXM Canada, as it helps spotlight new talent and provides unparalleled support and development opportunities," said Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Now in our fifth year, we've seen how the program helps to propel careers and it's exciting to watch previous winners like SACHA and Tyler Joe Miller achieve such success."
While she loves her native Quebec, Sutherland told me “I actually get homesick when I leave Nashville for any matter of time. People have been so warm to me here. But I always love coming home to Quebec and I am excited to go to Lasso next summer.”
How did she get into country music? “My grandparents are both musicians themselves so I was introduced to country music at a very young age. I don’t even remember when it clicked, I feel like country has always been there and has always been what I wanted to do. I started singing lessons when I was seven and did competitions around Quebec for a few years until La Voix. La Voix was a very eye-opening experience. It definitely made me realize a lot of things about myself and really helped me pave the road I’m on today.”
Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. It creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.