Did Quebec Premier François Legault make the right call in shutting down dining rooms?
As of today, we are back to exclusively take-out and delivery options. History will note that on October 1, 2020, the government made this decision and indicated it would be for a 28 day period. It lasted eight months. On May 28 restaurants with terrasses were allowed to accommodate diners. By June 7, dining rooms were back in businesses and people flocked back. Many, like my family, had become very comfortable with the take-out and delivery route and continued that way.
If you were to tell anyone even this past fall that we’d be back to a partial lockdown and restaurants halted in their tracks, I would not have believed this. Even with terrasse season over and capacity cut to 50 percent, restaurants were managing. Despite the onset of the Omicron variant, many still felt safe going into a dining room and removing their masks.
As Ted Dranias, owner of the Petros Taverna group of restaurants, told me in the 22 months since the start of the pandemic none of his staff have gotten COVID. “And I am certainly not aware of any customers getting COVID from eating indoors either,” he said.
Petros has the take-out and delivery format down pat. So they will keep that going for as long as necessary. For me it is a “go to” spot at least twice monthly. See this video chat I had with Ted.
I was disappointed to learn that another one of my favorites, Table 51 in Laval and on Decarie, has closed both of its locales until dining rooms can safely reopen. Nobody makes braised beef and club sandwiches like Table 51. We were regulars in the restaurant and via take-out and delivery throughout the pandemic. Quite simply, there is not one other place that can make those two items the same. Owner Jimmy Kosmas said that for the time being he is not prepared to remain open for take-out and delivery. “It is not our forté,” he said. “You have Uber taking a big percent of the revenue. You have to go out and get all of this plastic. We were doing well again. I feel badly for my staff.”’
Kosmas will consider a ghost kitchen concept for some of his trademark items if this shutdown goes into February. I sure hope so.
Will this be a boost for QZN Solutions, Quebec’s first Virtual kitchen concept located in St Laurent
Q-ZN has a number of brands operating out of only 13 kitchen spots. With no on-site dine-in facilities, Q-ZN is geared towards pick-up and delivery only and have partnerships with Uber Eats, Skip The Dishes, DoorDash, LightSpeed and Eva. They have also just launched their proprietary online ordering application – Q-Zone Q-ZN allows its operators 24/7 access to their own kitchen space, tailored to meet their individual business needs and includes:
Jimmy, give them a call!
At Kiku Sushi (formerly Mikado) on Monkland Avenue in NDG, another one of my regular spots, when dining rooms were last shut down their business actually increased. Sushi is the perfect take-out and delivery food. Owners Liem Tran and Thin Pham (aka Sushiman) made all of the necessary renovations, with plastic dividers, to welcome back diners. But take-out and delivery remained strong. This latest development will not impact them negatively.
Places like Shodan on Metcalfe downtown shortened the number of days and hours of opening when the pandemic hit. Things were finally getting back to a semblance of normalcy in terms of reservations and now this. Master Chef Romeo, I hope, will weather the storm.
I just came back from Ottawa. For the time being restaurants have remained unscathed. At Milestones, for instance, the popular Canadian chain which is coming to Quebec next fall, the dining room was packed when I arrived for a pickup. Ditto for Red Lobster.
Dranias and others wonder how this shutdown will impact their ability to hire staff. Following the last closure, finding servers, cooks, hosts and hostesses and even dishwashers was a difficult task. Some were still living out of government assistance while others merely chose another line of work. This will be a real problem again.
So for now my advice to everyone is to support your local restaurants. How many of us really want to cook seven nights a week?
