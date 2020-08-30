Add another big save for the Royalmount Drive-In Event Theatre for the non-profit sector. Over the last few months so many organizations have been able to avoid cancelling their fundraising events by shifting the theme to the makeshift Drive-In near the Decarie Circle.
On Wed. Sept. 2 The Miriam Foundation will present a dinner and show under the stars, starring the Gregory Charles Band and Bedros Akkelian, best known as Spidey the Mentalist, as the opening act.
In these unprecedented times of a pandemic, when traditional methods of fundraising are not possible, the Miriam Foundation looked for creative solutions to encourage the funding, enhancing and supporting of programs aimed to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, autism and/or neuro developmental disorders. Hence – the drive-in event theatre formula, with all stars performing live on stage and guests safely in their cars, or sitting in front of their cars, enjoying the evening.
Global sensation Gregory Charles and his band will put on a dynamic show composed of rock, soul, funk and dance music covering the last 60 years of universal music – what happens at a Gregory Charles show is completely unique to that performance! The audience will hear songs from the 50s through to the 2000s.
Just a few months ago I interviewed Charles after he performed via a live stream for the Israel Cancer Research Fund (ICRF). He talked to me about the impact the pandemic was having on performers in his field. When I asked him when he thought he would be back doing a show at the Bell Centre he predicted fall 2021. Royalmount might not be the 21,000 seat Bell Centre, but I am sure the Miriam Foundation will pack the lot with the available 250 spots.
Spidey, who grew up in TMR and now lives in Laval, has captivated the minds of people around the world with his international TV shows, 20 plus million online viewers and tours across North America including performances at the Las Vegas Rio Casino and the iconic NYC Apollo Theatre. He’s been seen on NBC’s TODAY Show, TMZ and Rachael Ray and more! He’ll amaze you with his ability to move and bend objects, tell you what you’re thinking and memorize long chains of information provided by the audience. He can now be seen on the Netflix sensation Brainchild.
“I'm actually very excited to perform at a drive in theatre,” said Spidey. “I really support the initiative to offer live entertainment in a safe way and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”
A lot of people will best know him from his days performing his magic at Cinemas Guzzo, with his acts shown on the big screens before movie presentations. “The first time I saw myself on a movie screen it was an unbelievable experience and I couldn’t believe it,” Spidey said. “And the first time I snuck into a movie to see a full room watching me do magic, I was unbelievably humbled. Netflix is a whole different experience. I’m so happy I get to be part of a great educational show with such a broad reach. Both of these opportunities have been unforgettable career highlights.”
Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show gets undereway at 7:30 pm. General admission car tickets are $100 for the carload. Tickets include two vouchers for dinner. A preferential car ticket is $300 for the carload. Ticket includes two vouchers for dinner, cruiser table and chairs and preferential parking. Preferred parking is a center view of the stage. It is first come, first serve and SUV positioning still applies inside of the preferred section.
The Miriam Foundation is dedicated to encouraging the funding, enhancing and supporting of innovative clinical, residential, educational and leisure intervention programs aimed to improve the lives of children and adults with intellectual disabilities, autism and/or neuro developmental disorders. The Miriam Foundation believes that every person deserves to live in a nurturing environment in order to realize their unique social potential as happy, contributing members of society.
