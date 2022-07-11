A prominent member of the City of Côte Saint-Luc’s Sephardic Jewish community will be running for the Coalition Avenir Québec in the riding of Repentigny in the October provincial election.
Pascal Déry would have been the perfect candidate for the Quebec Liberal Party in D’Arcy McGee. Months after incumbent David Birnbaum announced he would not be seeking another mandate, Liberal leader Dominque Anglade has still inexplicably not found someone to fill Birnbaum’s shoes.
Was Déry even approached? I asked her for an interview and she told me to make a formal request to CAQ official Sarah Bigras. I did so and Bigras responded “We will have to decline.”
Déry is running in what is considered a CAQ stronghold, currently held by the party’s Lise Lavallée who is retiring. Presently the director of communications in Quebec for Air Canada, Déry has previously run for the Federal Conservative Party in the Drummond riding. She also unsuccessfully battled Robert Libman for the Conservative nomination in the Mount Royal riding in 2015.
Married and the mom of two young children, Déry reportedly remains a federalist. However, she completely embraces Bills 21 and 96.
Questioned by Le Journal de Montréal about the controversial Bill 96 language law, Déry maintained that companies must conform. “The place of French, that is not negotiable,” she stated. "It is the common language of Quebec; the official language. I am here to defend that language."
Only recently it was Déry’s duty to defend Michael Rousseau, the unilingual anglophone who heads Air Canada and felt a lot of heat when he made an address in English only.
As for Bill 21, which bans the wearing of visible religious symbols by public servants in positions of authority such as teachers, that is also defended by Déry. Had I been able to interview her, I would have asked what she would say to a Jewish friend or neighbour whose son wears a kippa and wants to be teacher one day?
"I was in favor of Bill 21 before I joined the CAQ" Déry told TVA Nouvelles. "I endorse it today. That is shared by the majority of Quebecers."
Déry is considered a star candidate mainly for her 15 years of service with the TVA French television network. In between TVA and Air Canada, Déry headed the Montreal Economic Institute
“Pascale is also a mom to two young children, Sacha and Chloe,” Premier Francois Legault said about Déry. “It helps to understand the reality and needs of Quebec families, which are very many around Repentigny. Pascale is therefore a woman of substance, a leader and an excellent communicator. She wants to continue the work started by Lise Lavallée in Repentigny and continue to improve the quality of life of citizens. She wants to help create more efficient services, with less bureaucracy. That’s a goal she and I share.”
With Anglade and the Liberals clearly asleep at the wheel, the CAQ looks like they will romp to victory. And when that happens Côte Saint-Luc will finally have a cabinet minister in the Quebec government for that is where Déry is clearly headed. I know Pascale. We may differ on some views, but let’s remember the Liberals did not really help the anglophone community too much when it comes to Bill 96. If Anglade wanted to make a statement on Bill 21, she’d find a candidate who wears a religious symbol.
